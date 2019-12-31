Amanda Bynes Debuts Apparent New Face Tattoo In Rare Instagram Selfie — Pic 

As we approach the New Year, it looks like Amanda Bynes is sporting a new look — she appears to have a tattoo on her face in a new photo posted to Instagram Dec. 30!

Amanda Bynes had some brand new ink on her face in a selfie posted to her Instagram on Dec. 30! In the pic, Amanda has a heart inked in black on her cheek, directly under her eye and across from her nose. It’s unclear if the face tattoo is permanent or just drawn on, but it definitely made quite a statement! In addition, Amanda also has her hoop nose ring in, with her pink hair clipped back and away from her face. In the background of Amanda’s selfie, her family or friends are seated around a table.

It’s been a year of some major ups and downs for Amanda. Back in March, news broke that she had entered rehab weeks earlier to seek help for her mental health and drug addiction. However, in June, she received her Associate’s Degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and walked the stage at her graduation ceremony. Earlier this month, she checked herself out of the sober living facility where she was residing, and she’s been living with her parents as she looks for a place in L.A. to live on her own, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Amanda has been open about her struggles with substance abuse. In the fall of 2018, she revealed that she was four years sober at the time, and she credited her parents with helping her get her life back on track. Amanda’s mom currently has a conservatorship over her affairs.

Amanda’s last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A. At the end of 2017, she announced that she was planning on returning to acting the following year, and said that she had even racked up ‘several offers’ at time time. However, she opted to focus on her time at FIDM instead. It is unclear if she still plans to pick her acting career back up in the future.