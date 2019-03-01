Amanda Bynes has checked into an LA rehab facility to seek treatment for mental health and drug addiction, according to a new report. The actress, who’s dealt with severe depression in the past, reportedly suffered from a ‘stress-induced relapse.’

Amanda Bynes, 32, is in rehab again, after suffering a relapse, according to TMZ, which reports on March 1 that the actress has check into an LA facility to seek treatment for mental health and drug addiction. Bynes checked into rehab in January, sources connected to her family tell the site. The actress reportedly relapsed from the pressure of being back in the public eye, along with auditioning in Hollywood after taking a hiatus from acting.

Although the actress reportedly entered rehab in January, sources claim her issues began months earlier. Bynes remains under a conservatorship, which was started by her parents. However, a mental health professional has been managing the conservatorship since 2014, TMZ says. Bynes has the support of her parents, sources say.

As you may know, Bynes covered Paper magazine in November, where she opened up about her struggles with depression and drugs — an interview that was labeled as her comeback to Hollywood. Bynes admitted that she was four years sober at the time. But, the “All That” star admitted that drugs had played a part in her issues before becoming sober.

Bynes explained how frequent marijuana use at the age of 16 led to trying other, harder recreational drugs. “Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she said. “[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.” A drug Bynes admitted to taking regularly was Adderall. “I definitely abused Adderall,” she added.

After DUI arrests and drug use, Bynes was subjected to an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2014. “Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain,” she told the mag. Although her fallout from the spotlight was reported as a result from mental health diagnoses, Bynes clarified that “[her behavior] was drug-induced, and whenever [she] got off of [drugs], [she] was always back to normal.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Amanda Bynes and did not receive an immediate reply. This story is still developing.