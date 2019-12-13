Amanda Bynes Smokes A Cigarette & Sports Bright Pink Hair After Checking Out Of Sober Living Facility

Still struggling? Amanda Bynes was spotted smoking a cigarette and showing off her pink ‘do before heading to court on Dec. 12 after she left a sober living facility.

Amanda Bynes, 33, is still working through her legal struggles, following her March 2019 relapse. The Nickelodeon alum was seen having a tense conversation with lawyers outside a courthouse on Dec. 12, while smoking a cigarette and flaunting her pink hair, after voluntarily checking herself out of a sober living facility. The actress was dressed down before heading into court, wearing a pair of beige slacks, flats, and a multi-colored jacket with a sweater. Amanda sported a cross-body bag, while her pink hair was pulled up in a tight bun atop her head. With her phone in one hand, Amanda held a cigarette in the other, as she and lawyers made arrangements for her solo living plans after leaving the facility.

The sighting comes months after Amanda debuted her new fuchsia ‘do. The All That alum, who has been struggling with her mental health and drug addiction, took to Instagram on Sept. 10 to debut her latest look. Amanda traded in her blonde locks for long pink hair in the mirror selfie, which also featured Amanda’s septum piercing. She captioned the photo with a simple kissy face emoji. The She’s The Man star also shared the pic to Twitter, which fans really loved, leaving comments like “Omg queen you look so good!” one fan wrote, while another said, “Queen of pink hair.”

While fans loved her new look, they have been yearning for the actress to get back to her old self, and even return to the show that launched her career. In a swath of new reboots, All That made its return to Nickelodeon in June 2019! A few familiar faces — including Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg — have made appearances, and former star Kel Mitchell also executive produces it, leading fans to wonder if Amanda would ever return for a cameo. “We would love for her to come on All That,” Kel shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in July 2019, while launching The Good Burger Pop Up Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Kel, who considers Amanda to be “like my little sister,” would really like to see her appearance happen, too! “For Amanda to do that. That’d be fun,” Kel shared. Amanda graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising back in December 2018 and walked with her fellow graduates in June 2019. Although things were looking up for Amanda, she suffered a ‘stress-induced’ relapse in March 2019, and has subsequently been struggling since. Fans are hoping to see Amanda continue to work through her circumstances and wish her nothing but the best!