Amanda Bynes Files To End Conservatorship From Parents After Almost 9 Years — Report

Amanda Bynes has been under a conservatorship since August 2013, after dealing with mental health struggles and substance abuse.

Amanda Bynes, 35, filed court documents at California’s Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday, February 23 to end her years-long conservatorship, according to Page Six. The former child star, 35, is reportedly seeking to dissolve both the conservatorship of her person and estate, which have been run by her mother Lynn since 2013. Per California law, Amanda also had to submit a capacity declaration, which includes records of her mental state from a physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner. Her court hearing is reportedly set for March 22.

Amanda was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 after dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and depression. Her mother has held the role of conservator since its 2013 implementation. In September 2021, a year after Amanda was ordered into a psychiatric facility for her mental health, a judge ruled to extend her conservatorship until 2023.

The She’s The Man star has control of her finances under her conservatorship, but not her medical and personal affairs. Amanda is also not allowed to marry fiancé Paul Michael, whom she got engaged to in February 2020, without permission under the conservatorship.

Amanda’s conservatorship is not as strict as Britney Spears’ was. The “Toxic” singer was under a conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Spears from 2008 to November 2021. The #FreeBritney supporters had a huge impact on helping the pop star get free after 13 years. Megan Radford, a #FreeBritney organizer, told TMZ outside the courthouse at one of Brit’s hearings that they planned to help Amanda next and “fight to end her conservatorship” while continuing to raise awareness about conservatorship abuse through rallies and events.