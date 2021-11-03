Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Files Request To ‘Immediately Terminate’ Her Conservatorship

Jamie Spears requested the immediate termination of his daughter Britney Spears’ conservatorship on Nov. 1 according to new court documents.

Jamie Spears just requested the immediate termination of his daughter Britney Spears‘ conservatorship, new court documents have revealed, as an end to the 13-year arrangement draws closer. In the documents, filed on Nov. 1, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten shared that Jamie, 69, believed that “Britney’s recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires,” reported PEOPLE.

The writing continued, “Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing.” The lawyer added that Jamie’s request was “unconditional” and he “does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation.”

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her,” Weingarten wrote in the court documents. “For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship.” The lawyer went on to claim that Jamie had “nothing to hide” with regard to “his administration of Britney’s estate” and that Jamie believed “every aspect of the Conservatorship should be made available for public examination – not the targeted leaks and misinformation that have resulted in such tabloid fodder.” The documents added, “Accordingly, Jamie affirms that he will unconditionally cooperate in transferring all files regarding the estate to Britney’s counsel without delay.”

Britney’s next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12 and is set to focus on the potential termination of the conservatorship which Britney filed a petition to end in September. As fans know, Britney’s conservatorship has been in the public eye for the past several years with little to no advancement. It wasn’t until the hearing on July 14 when the singer requested to remove her father from the arrangement completely that things started to accelerate. From that hearing, she was able to hire her own lawyer which was a major milestone to ending her conservatorship for good.