Lawyer Speaks

Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Could End Completely By November: Lawyer Explains Why

Britney Spears
(Shutterstock)
Britney Spears Authur Ashe Kids' Day, New York, USA - 27 Sep 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
Britney Spears Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999
Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert, New Jersey, America - 4 June 1999 Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 4, 1999. Manhattan, New York Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Reporter

Now that Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has been suspended effectively immediately from her conservatorship, the pop singer could be a free woman in as little as two months.

Britney Spears, 39, is officially a free woman. The singer’s 13-year-long conservatorship is one step closer to being over for good as Judge Brenda J. Penny suspended her father Jamie Spears, 69, on Sept. 29.

Based on the latest court ruling, the Spears patriarch will be replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant to take over Britney’s financial responsibilities. Family law attorney Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, who is the founder and managing partner of The Cronin Law Firm, JD, MBA, says the singer’s conservatorship could end as early as the next hearing in November, which is based on the documents that Jamie is forced to hand over.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA – 28 Aug 2016WEARING JULIEN MACDONALD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL IN *5589723cc AND AMANDA HOLDEN (Shutterstock)

“Now that Jamie is suspended as conservator, he no longer has the right or the ability to make decisions on Britney’s behalf. Instead, he will be forced to hand the reigns over to John Zabel, an accountant, who will now oversee Britney’s finances,” Sabrina explains. “John Zabel will have the ability to review Britney’s income and accounts and make decisions regarding how the money can and will be spent to promote Britney’s best interest; that is, however, until the November hearing when the Judge reviews the case once again and makes a decision regarding whether the conservatorship should end completely.”

Related Gallery

Britney Spears: See Sexiest Photos Of The Singer

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

As of now, Britney’s estranged father will not have control over her day-to-day life in any capacity and he will be forced to hand over any documentation that pertains to the Stronger singer’s life during the 13-year conservatorship to John, which will likely go to the court for review.

“Those documents could contain a great deal of Britney’s personal information, including specific details regarding what items she spends her money on, her income and net worth as well as her bills and debts,” Sabrina explains. “The fact that the Judge is suspending Jamie from his role and has set an additional hearing in November, where it is speculated that she will end the conservatorship all together, is a huge win for Britney after the past years of battling to regain control over this aspect of her life.”

Mathew Rosengart
Britney Spears’ newly appointed lawyer Mathew Rosengart leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse following a hearing concerning the pop singer’s conservatorship, in Los Angeles. Spears was granted permission by a judge to hire a lawyer of her own choicePeople Britney Spears, Los Angeles, United States – 14 Jul 2021 (Shutterstock)

As fans would know, Britney’s conservatorship has been in the public eye for the past several years with little to no advancement. However, it wasn’t until the hearing on July 14 where the singer requested to remove her father from the arrangement completely — and said she wanted him . “I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator,” she said. “I want to press charges on my dad today.” Britney later added, “My lawyer didn’t fight for me one time. No, I am not perfect. I am not crazy. My family never cared.” From that hearing, she was able to hire her own lawyer which was a major milestone to ending her conservatorship for good.

The “…Baby One More Time” crooner appointed lawyer Mathew Rosengart, to take over her case. After Wednesday’s hearing, he addressed the crowd outside of the courtroom, confirming that a November 12 court date has been set to determine the possible termination of the conservatorship. “It’s a great day for justice,” he said. “[Britney’s] very happy. We’re all very happy.”