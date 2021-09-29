Britney Spears Celebrates Dad Being Suspended As Conservator By Flying A Plane: ‘On Cloud 9’

After Britney Spears’ dad Jamie was suspended as conservator, the pop star did something she’s never done: fly an airplane!

Britney Spears, 39, is officially a free women. The singer’s 13-year-long conservatorship is one step closer to being over for good as Judge Brenda J. Penny suspended her father Jamie Spears on Sept. 29. Britney was quick to celebrate the news on Instagram as she flew an airplane for the first time. “On cloud 9 right now,” she began, including a starry eyed, cloud and plane emoji. “First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez I was scared!!!” she added.

In the videos, Brit could be seen next to a pilot who instructed her on what instruments to use. “What is it?” she could be heard asking as she held a joystick like controller in her left hand. “That’s crazy…wow, thank you!” she said. In another short clip, she appeared to be flying over an island paradise with gorgeous blue water, finishing the post with a palm tree photo. “Pssss bringing the ship home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon!!!!” she added.

Brit’s father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from his post as conservator of her estate at the hearing. This outcome didn’t come as a huge surprise, given Jamie had actually filed papers to step down from his role as Britney’s conservator on September 7, after spending years defending the arrangement. Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s personal conservator, was also removed from her position by the judge. Jamie will be replaced by John Zabel, a certified public accountant. It’s important to note that the conservatorship is not yet over for good.

Prior to Wednesday’s hearing, a source had told HollywoodLife that Britney was feeling optimistic about her chances in the conservatorship battle. “Britney’s stronger than ever. She’s getting somewhere. She’s doing betterthan she ever has,” the source said. The “Toxic” singer recently got engaged to her boyfriend of five years, actor Sam Asghari. A prenuptial agreement is already being drafted between the couple, and now that Brit’s conservatorship is officially a wrap, she could very well become Mrs. Asghari soon.

Britney publicly spoke out against her conservatorship in court for the first time ever on June 24. She called for the arrangement — which was put into effect in 2008 after her very public nervous breakdown — to end, and said it was “abusive.” Britney returned to court the following month, and said she wanted her father charged with conservatorship abuse and accused her family of trying to silence her. “I want to press charges on my dad today.” she said. “My lawyer didn’t fight for me one time. No, I am not perfect. I am not crazy. My family never cared.”

At the second hearing, Britney was granted permission to hire Mathew Rosengart as her personal lawyer in the conservatorship legal battle. Mathew later filed to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship at the end of July, which led to the Spears family patriarch filing a petition to end his daughter’s conservatorship on Sept. 7. Afterwards, Britney’s lawyer told HL, “This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication”.