Britney Spears Wrote Sharon Stone Letter Asking For Help In 2007: ‘It Was A Very Difficult Time’

Sharon Stone revealed that Britney Spears reached out to her with a ‘poignant letter’ in 2007 asking for her help. But Sharon was going through something painful at the time, too.

Britney Spears recently named Sharon Stone as one of the women whom she most admirers. While they’ve never met in person, the Oscar nominee revealed that they do share a deep connection on the March 31 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life — about the time when people would recognize it, when she shaved her head — wanting me to help her,” Sharon said, describing the singer’s 2007 breakdown.

Sharon declined to share more details about the contents of the letter. While she wishes she could have reached back out to the pop star, “I was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn’t help myself,” she told host Kelly Clarkson. “But the truth of the matter is we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help.” Again, the Basic Instinct star didn’t elaborate, but has begun speaking openly about her experiences in the entertainment industry while promoting her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

Sharon expressed that she can relate to what Britney has gone through as a young woman in Hollywood, including her her ongoing battle with father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship, which began in 2008. “The true fact of it is it’s very hard to be a very successful woman and not have everyone controlling you, taking your finances, and handling you,” the Total Recall star said. “I’m sure all of the young stars get handled, you get handled so much… there’s a huge breaking point. There’s a part where you get broken.”

Britney’s highly-publicized struggles with her conservatorship gained new attention this year after the Framing Britney Spears documentary aired on FX. Thirteen years later, Jamie is still controlling his 39-year-old daughter’s life, and she wants him to step down. She petitioned a court in March to have her temporary care manager Jodi Montgomery be made her permanent conservator.

“The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and awful,” Sharon said. “I can say certainly it’s been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life and I have certainly had it. It’s very complicated to take control of your life. It’s very hard to get control of your finances.”