Miley Cyrus ‘Honored’ By Britney Spears’ Recent Post Saying She ‘Inspired’ Her: ‘She’s A Legend

After Britney Spears said Miley Cyrus was one of the women who ‘inspire’ her, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned the love is mutual.

“These are the women that have truly inspired my life,” Britney Spears captioned the Instagram Gallery she /on Mar. 24. Among the women who “add a spark” to Britney’s day was none other than Miley Cyrus. Needless to say, hearing that from Britney, 39, made Miley, 28, glow with pride. “Miley truly loves Britney,” a source close to the “Midnight Sky” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s a huge supporter and also a lifelong fan, so getting a shout out from her was a massive honor.”

Miley is a proud Britney fan – and a vocal supporter of the “Free Britney” movement. When Miley was headlining the NFL’s TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl pregame livestream, she shouted “We love Britney!” during her performance of “Party in the USA.” When Miley performed the song during a 2019 concert in Memphis, she shouted, “Free Britney” while the audience chanted, “And a Britney song was on…” Miley, the source tells HollywoodLife, has been “pushing for the Free Britney movement even before the documentary [Framing Britney Spears] even came out, so she’s very aware of what Britney has been going through and very touched that her support has helped Britney.”

“When it comes to people like Britney Spears, [Miley] considers her a legend,” a second source close to Cyrus tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So, to be on Britney’s radar in a positive light is such an amazing moment for Miley. She feels so much for Britney and what she has gone through, and if she had a chance to help, she would. She respects the woman that Britney has become and has always been to Miley. So, if there is anything that Miley does that makes Britney happy, that is such an honor for Miley. It is a remarkable feeling.”

Britney’s shoutout included a slideshow featuring Sharon Stone, Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley, and her sister, Noah Cyrus, a yoga/fitness instructor named Tawny Janae, and Britney’s own sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. “Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me, but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world,” added Britney. “These cool ladies always add a spark to my day.”

Sharon Stone responded to the post, which was also shared on Twitter, by tweeting, “Britney. We got u, girl.” SJP added, “Thank you, dear @britneyspears. I think you know how I feel about you. For a long time. Sending all my best and touched that you included me to be companion. X, SJ” Noah Cyrus had a fangirl freakout, per GMA. “MY JAW IS STILL ON THE FLOOR. You’ve been so inspiring to me since I was a kid, and being able to grow up with your music WAS A BLESSSSSSINGGGGG. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, MY QUEEN!!!!!!”