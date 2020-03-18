Amanda Bynes Seeking Treatment For Mental Health After Pregnancy Rumor: Read Statement
Amanda Bynes is looking after her mental health! The actress is seeking treatment for ongoing issues, amid a possible pregnancy and her engagement announcement.
Just hours after seemingly revealing that she’s pregnant with her first child, a lawyer for Amanda Bynes, 33, confirmed that the actress is “seeking treatment” for mental health issues. Amanda’s lawyer David A Esquibias told HollywoodLife that she was focusing on recovery. “Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” he said. “She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues. We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.” The March 18 statement came one day after the What a Girl Wants star posted a pic of a sonogram to her Instagram! “Baby on board!” Amanda wrote under the photo, which gave a look into her bun in the oven.
Amanda is truly entering a new era of her life. She even tried to make peace with the multiple celebrities and fans she called “ugly” in 2013. “I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to anyone whom I called ugly on Twitter,” Amanda said in an Instagram Live video on Feb. 20. “I was feeling so ugly at the time, and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out. And now, I’ve remained sober for over a year – same with Paul – and I just want to let you know that I love you guys, and I’m so happy now.” We’re so happy to hear that Amanda is prioritizing her mental health, and we can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for her.