Amanda Bynes Seeking Treatment For Mental Health After Pregnancy Rumor: Read Statement

Amanda Bynes is looking after her mental health! The actress is seeking treatment for ongoing issues, amid a possible pregnancy and her engagement announcement.

Just hours after seemingly revealing that she’s pregnant with her first child, a lawyer for Amanda Bynes, 33, confirmed that the actress is “seeking treatment” for mental health issues. Amanda’s lawyer David A Esquibias told HollywoodLife that she was focusing on recovery. “Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” he said. “She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues. We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.” The March 18 statement came one day after the What a Girl Wants star posted a pic of a sonogram to her Instagram! “Baby on board!” Amanda wrote under the photo, which gave a look into her bun in the oven.

Amanda’s fiancé, Paul Michael , also appeared to confirm the baby news on his own Instagram! In addition to sharing the same sonogram photo, the future dad posted a selfie with Amanda and wrote, “Baby in the making.” Nevertheless, both Paul and Amanda deleted their baby announcements less than two hours after they were initially posted. Amanda reportedly met Paul while attending the same Alcoholics Anonymous classes. They had known each other for “a couple of months” by the time of the engagement, according to The Blast. Amanda broke the big news by flashing her diamond ring in an Instagram photo on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14)! “Engaged to tha love of my life,” Amanda gushed in the post.

Like this pregnancy, having a fiancé is another “first” for Amanda! The actress has been thriving; the Nickelodeon queen even revealed that she has been sober for “a year and two months” in an Instagram post shared on March 1. Amanda has been on the mend ever since suffering a “stress-induced relapse” which led her to allegedly seek treatment at a rehab for mental health and drug addiction in Jan. 2019, sources told TMZ.