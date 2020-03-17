Amanda Bynes Is Pregnant With Her 1st Child — See Surprising Sonogram Pic

Amid a wave of business closures and cancelled events worldwide, Amanda Bynes threw in one more surprise: a baby! She seemingly confirmed a pregnancy after recently becoming engaged.

Amanda Bynes, 33, has been on a roll when it comes to surprising announcements! The What a Girl Wants star seemingly confirmed that she’s pregnant with her first ever child on March 17, via a surprising photo that popped up on her Instagram page: a sonogram! “Baby on board!” Amanda wrote under the photo, which gave a look into her bun in the oven.

Amanda’s fiancé, Paul Michael, also appeared to confirm the baby news on his own Instagram! In addition to sharing the same sonogram photo, the future dad posted a selfie with Amanda and wrote, “Baby in the making.” Amanda reportedly met Paul while attending the same Alcoholics Anonymous classes. They had known each other for “a couple of months” by the time of the engagement, according to The Blast. Amanda broke the big news by flashing her diamond ring in an Instagram photo on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14)! “Engaged to tha love of my life,” Amanda gushed in the post.

Like this pregnancy, having a fiancé is another “first” for Amanda! The actress has been thriving; the Nickelodeon queen even revealed that she has been sober for “a year and two months” in an Instagram post shared on March 1. Amanda has been on the mend ever since suffering a “stress-induced relapse” which led her to allegedly seek treatment at a rehab for mental health and drug addiction in Jan. 2019, sources told TMZ.

Amanda is truly entering a new era of her life. She even tried to make peace with the multiple celebrities and fans she called “ugly” in 2013. “I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to anyone whom I called ugly on Twitter,” Amanda said in an Instagram Live video on Feb. 20. She continued, “I was feeling so ugly at the time, and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out. And now, I’ve remained sober for over a year – same with Paul – and I just want to let you know that I love you guys, and I’m so happy now. I feel like I’ve got what’s mine, and that is Paul.”