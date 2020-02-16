Paul Michael: 5 Things On Amanda Bynes Fiance Who She Initially Met At Rehab

Amanda Bynes shocked the world when she announced her sudden engagement on Valentine’s Day! Here’s 5 things to know about the man she’s going to marry.

Amanda Bynes, 33, is about to be a married woman! The former All That star shared a photo of a large emerald cut engagement ring on Friday, Feb. 14 with an announcement that she was engaged. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” she curiously captioned the photo, showing off her nude manicured hand alongside a mystery mans’ over a romantic V-Day dinner! The fiance in question has since been identified as Paul Michael — here’s 5 things to know about the man who has captured Amanda’s heart.

1. They met in AA. The pair have known each other for “several months,” other outlets report and the pair met while attending the same Alcoholics Anonymous groups. The situation has been romantic for approximately two to three months. Amanda has struggled with her sobriety for years — which also includes drug abuse — and checked out of a sober living facility back in December. “Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain,” Amanda said to Paper magazine back in 2018. “It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person. I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter.”

2. He’s from Los Angeles. Not much is know about Michael, however, he is in his 20’s — making him younger than Amanda — and still in school. Like Amanda, he hails from the Los Angeles area and lives in the San Fernando Valley. His brother previously appeared on reality series, and his dad is reportedly a doctor.

3. They need permission to marry. While both are adults, Amanda is technically still under a conservatorship which means that a guardian — in this case, her parents — are legally appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs of a person due to limitations caused by mental health or otherwise. Under a conservatorship, a judge would have to sign off on a marriage. Amanda has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which she also discussed with Paper. “It definitely isn’t fun when people diagnose you with what they think you are,” Amanda said of being diagnosed. “That was always really bothersome to me. If you deny anything and tell them what it actually is, they don’t believe you. Truly, for me, [my behavior] was drug-induced, and whenever I got off of [drugs], I was always back to normal. I know that my behavior was so strange that people were just trying to grasp at straws for what was wrong.” Amanda’s parents are reportedly aware of the engagement.

4. He’s her first fiancee. Amanda previously teased that she was engaged back in 2017 to someone else, but it turned out to be a joke. She’s previously been linked to Seth MacFarlane. She’s also opened up about how religion has influenced her romantic relationships. “As far as religion, I was raised both. I learned about both Judaism and Catholicism. My parents said it was up to me to decide (which faith to adhere to) when I grew up. I’m sort of a spiritual person anyway. I haven’t decided yet on a religion,” she said in 2007.

5. Amanda has a nickname for him. In a photo posted shortly after the engagement, Amanda — with her heart face tattoo on full display — captioned the selfie “Lover.” The pair twinned in flannel button down shirts as they stared at the camera for the casual photo.