Amanda Bynes, 33, Reveals She’s ‘Engaged’ & Shows Off Ring As Fans Want To Know Who’s The Lucky Guy

Amanda Bynes has revealed she’s engaged! She showed off a pic of massive diamond ring on her left hand and fans are dying to know who her fiance is.

Amanda Bynes says she’s engaged and is flaunting a massive diamond ring. The 33-year-old former actress shared an Instagram pic on Feb. 14 of the stunning rock on her perfectly manicured left hand. A man’s hand with a gold wedding band can be seen in the pic as well, and it looks like the ‘engagement’ happened over a Valentine’s Day dinner. A plate of food is seen under their hands. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” Amanda captioned the pic, and fans are dying to know who the lucky guy is.

Amanda hasn’t been linked to any boyfriends, nor has she posted any loving pics with a guy to her Instagram or Twitter accounts in a really long time. She posts very infrequently, and some fans are wondering if this is a Valentine’s Day prank or the real deal. In 2017, Amanda claimed to be engaged to a guy named Matt, even sharing photos with him to her Twitter and showing off a diamond solitaire ring.

“Congrats manda! who is the lucky man? ❤️?” one fan asked while another wrote, “SPILL” in the comments. Mostly fans just sent along their congratulations and made comments about how gorgeous her ring is. User ryanlp2014 asked, “Is he already married?” as he astutely noticed the wedding band of the man Amanda was holding hands with. Fan 0zach_0 demanded, “Girl show us him.”

Amanda rarely posts on her social media. On Dec. 30, 2019, she shared an Instagram photo with a newly inked face tattoo of a heart on her cheek. On Feb. 6 she posted a selfie just standing in front of a mirror in her bedroom. But that’s about the extent of what Amanda shares, mainly selfie pictures of herself. So far, there’s been no photos cuddled up to any guys. Until she decides to reveal who “tha love of my life” is, we’ll just have to keep wondering.