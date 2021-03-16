‘She’s The Man’ Cast Then & Now: See Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum & More 15 Years Later

‘She’s The Man’ always will be a teen classic. The iconic film turns 15 on March 16, so we’re taking a look at the cast then and now.

She’s The Man is highly-regarded among fans as one of the best teen films of the 2000s. Amanda Bynes starred as Viola Hastings in this 2006 reimagining of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Viola disguises herself as her twin brother, Sebastian, and sneaks into an elite boarding school and joins the soccer team. Along the way, she falls for the school’s star soccer player.

The movie was a perfect showcase of Amanda’s talents and introduced us to Channing Tatum. She’s The Man turns 15 years old on March 26. Find out what the cast has been up to after 15 years.

Amanda Bynes

At the time of She’s The Man’s release, Amanda Bynes, 34, was one of the most in-demand young actresses at the time. She received praise for her performance as Viola/Sebastian in She’s The Man. The following year, Amanda played Penny Pingleton in the movie adaptation of Hairspray and starred in Sydney White. Her final film role as of now was in the 2010 film Easy A.

In 2012, Amanda was arrested on suspicion of DUI and charged two months later. She continued to have legal troubles and was arrested in 2013. She was charged with reckless endangerment and marijuana possession after allegedly throwing a bong out of her Manhattan window. Over the course of 2013, she began posting alarming tweets. Amanda was hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold for setting a fire in someone’s driveway in California. She was released from rehab in December 2013 after 5 months. In 2014, Amanda revealed on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic depression.

She enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2013 and graduated in 2019. Amanda opened up about her troubles in a 2018 interview with PAPER magazine. “I really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said,” she said. “I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would. And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter. It’s definitely not Twitter’s fault — it’s my own fault.”

On Valentine’s Day 2020, Amanda announced that she was engaged. Her fiance was revealed to be Paul Michael. Weeks later, the couple said they were engaged and expecting their first child together. A day after the pregnancy announcement, Amanda’s lawyer revealed the actress was seeking professional help for “ongoing mental health issues.” She was featured on the track “Diamonds” in January 2021.

Channing Tatum

She’s The Man put Channing Tatum, 40, on the map. The role of Duke Orsino was Channing’s breakout role. The same year as She’s The Man, Channing also starred in the hit dance movie Step Up. That’s where he met his future wife, Jenna Dewan. Channing’s star power in Hollywood continued to rise with movies like Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street, White House Down, Foxcatcher, and more. He’s had notable voice roles in Smallfoot and The Lego Movie.

Channing and Jenna married in 2009. Their daughter, Everly, was born in 2013. They split in 2018, and their divorce was finalized in 2019. Channing began dating singer Jessie J in 2018. They split in 2020.

Alexandra Breckinridge

Alexandra Breckinridge, 38, starred as Monique, Sebastian’s crazy ex, in She’s The Man. Her breakout role was in the first season of American Horror Story in 2011. She played a young Moira O’Hara. Alexandra’s had other roles on The Walking Dead, Life Unexpected, True Blood, and more. She notably played Sophie on This Is Us and voiced multiple characters on Family Guy. Alexandra currently stars as Mel in the Netflix series Virgin River, which will return for a third season.

The actress married guitarist Casey Hooper in 2015. Their son, Jack, was born in 2016. They welcomed a daughter, Billie, in 2017.

Laura Ramsey

Laura Ramsey, 38, starred as Olivia Lennox, Duke’s love interest who ends up falling for Sebastian, in She’s The Man. Following She’s The Man, Laura starred in movies like The Covenant, The Ruins, Shrink, Kill The Irishman, and more. She also appeared in an episode of White Collar and Mad Men. Laura starred in the VH1 series Hindsight, which ran for one season in 2015.

Robert Hoffman

Robert Hoffman, 40, played Justin Drayton, Viola’s ex-boyfriend. Two years later, Robert starred in the Step Up sequel. Robert and his Step Up 2 co-star Briana Evigan appeared in Enrique Iglesias’ music video for “Push.”

The actor and dancer has had roles on TV shows like 90210, Grey’s Anatomy, The Night Shift, and more. His latest film role was in the comedy Amateur Night in 2016. He has since launched Robert Hoffman’s Dance Mastery and spreads his knowledge about dance through coaching and classes.

Jonathan Sadowski

Jonathan Sadowski, 41, played Paul Antonio, Viola’s friend, in She’s The Man. He went on to star in Live Free or Die Hard, Friday the 13th, and The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard. Jonathan starred as Josh in the Freeform series Young & Hungry from 2014 to 2018.

He starred alongside William Shatner in the CBS sitcom $#*! My Dad Says, which lasted for one season. Jonathan has since appeared on Lethal Weapon and Legends of Tomorrow.

Julie Hagerty

Julie Hagerty, 65, played Daphne Hastings, Viola and Sebastian’s wacky mother, in She’s The Man. Julie has had numerous roles on TV and film over the years. She recently had recurring roles on Trial & Error and Black Monday. She starred as Sandra in the critically-acclaimed movie Marriage Story and played Mrs. Kringle in the Disney+ holiday film Noelle in 2019.

David Cross

David Cross, 56, played the hilarious Principal Gold in She’s The Man. David later created, wrote, executive produced, and starred in the series The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, which ran from 2010 to 2016. He also starred in the first three live-action Alvin and the Chipmunks films and Kung Fu Panda films. He reprised the role of Tobias Fünke on Arrested Development when Netflix revived the series. Over the years, David has appeared on countless TV shows such as Modern Family, Goliath, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. His latest films include Pitch Perfect 2, Sorry To Bother You, Next Gen, and The Dark Divide.

David married Amber Tamblyn in 2012 after 4 years of dating. The couple announced they had welcomed a daughter in 2017.

James Kirk

James Kirk, 34, played the actual Sebastian Hastings in She’s The Man. He went on to appear in several TV shows and TV movies, including Summer Love, Love on the Sidelines, Family for Christmas, and more. He starred in the TV movie Welcome to Christmas and voiced multiple roles in the TV series Hatchimals: Pixies.