Amanda Bynes Teases New Song ‘Diamonds’ & Raps About Bling After Debuting Thick New Eyebrows

New year, new career! Former actress Amanda Bynes is giving it a go in the world of rap music, appearing on a new track by Precise where she drops bars about ‘diamonds.’

Amanda Bynes is just bursting with creativity! The design school grad and former actress is giving rap music a try. The 34-year-old’s voice can be heard in a teaser for Precise‘s new song “Diamonds,” where he credits the former East A star as his collaborator. Amanda’s voice comes on at the :34 second mark in the above video, as she raps about “Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds On my neck / On my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds,” under a low beat.

It appears that “Precise” is the new rap handle for Amanda’s fiance Paul Michael. He posted two TikTok videos rapping the lyrics to the song three days ago, while seen sitting in what appears to be a bedroom. The YouTube video teasing the tune by “Precise” featuring Amanda was released on Jan. 20, 2021.

A blonde Amanda Bynes is seen attending Michael Costello and Style PR Capsule Collection launch party on July 23, 2015. Photo credit: Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/AP.

Her new song comes after Amanda debuted a brand new look on her fiance’s Instagram page. While it’s set to private, some fans shared the former starlet’s Jan. 11 stories photo where she could be seen wearing super heavy dark eyebrows. They were almost caterpillar-like above her blue eyes, with her facial heart tattoo still prominently visible on her cheek.

Amanda bynes currently bro pic.twitter.com/EJ4a624pSE — Sailor Poon (@Shayoly) January 12, 2021

The photo was one of Amanda’s first social media sightings in ages. Her last Instagram post to her namesake page was on Sept. 11, 2020, where she showed off long brunette locks, a glittery septum ring and her face ink. She didn’t caption the photo, and the 2019 Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising graduate briefly rebranded her ‘gram as the Matte Black Online Store in July 2020, though it’s account @matteblackonlinestore is no longer active.

At the time of the rebranding, Amanda had cleared out all of her photos on her main account, including those with fiancé Paul. He proposed to the former All That star on Valentines Day 2020. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” she captioned an IG photo, showing off her large emerald cut ring on her nude-manicured hand. A year later not only are they still together, they’re rap collaborators!