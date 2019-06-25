Amanda Bynes, 33, Shares Rare Photo of Herself As She Proudly Graduates From FIDM

It’s an exciting day for Amanda Bynes — she’s officially graduated from FIDM! To celebrate the occasion, she shared a rare photo of herself on Twitter, and it shows her in her cap and gown.

Amanda Bynes‘ lawyer previously confirmed that the actress had graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising back in December 2018, and Amanda took part in the school’s graduation ceremony this month. While she is fairly quiet on social media these days, she posted a pic of herself in her cap and gown from the event on June 25. In the pic, Amanda is sporting wavy blonde hair, and she’s posing alongside a friend. She captioned the picture, “FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation.” This is obviously a huge accomplishment for Amanda, and it’s been almost five years in the making — she began studying at FIDM in 2014.

Amanda has been through quite a lot over the last several years, and at the end of 2018, she opened up about her struggles with substance abuse and more. The 33-year-old was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2014, and made headlines for quite a bit of time after posting a series of shocking tweets and multiple arrests over the years. She eventually got the help she needed in treatment, and worked on turning her life around. In 2017, she announced her intentions to return to acting, but has not yet been confirmed for any new roles.

At the beginning of 2019, Amanda reportedly had a “relapse” and spent some time in a treatment center to get help for her mental health. Her struggles reportedly resurfaced as she put herself into the spotlight again and began looking for work in Hollywood.

Now that Amanda is officially a FIDM graduate, she has tons of possibilities for her future, whether she wants to return to acting or take up a career in fashion. Most importantly, though, we hope she’s focusing on herself.