Jessie J & Channing Tatum Split (Again): She Reveals She’s ‘Single’ With New Video

Jessie J revealed on Instagram that she’s living the ‘single life,’ revealing that she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Channing Tatum have called it quits again.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have called it quits… again. The couple, who have split twice before, are apparently off again, according to Jessie herself. The “Bang Bang” singer, 32, posted a funny video to Instagram on October 20 and slipped the words “single life in the pandemic” into the caption. Channing and Jessie, who started dating in October 2018, were still quarantining together as of May 2020, so it’s unclear at what point they ended their relationship.

The singer and the Magic Mike XXL star, 40, initially broke up in October 2019 after a year together; their relationship began seven months after Channing and ex-wife Jenna Dewan finalized their divorce. Channing and Jessie reunited in January 2020, and shared plenty of PDA and posted adorable photos together. But their love wouldn’t last. The couple split again in April 2020. The split was amicable, according to The Sun, which alleged that Channing was using the dating app Raya to find a new flame.

Still, Channing and Jessie were apparently the best of friends. “Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that,” a source told the outlet. “That’s why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn’t worked out.” They would get back together one month later, in May.

Aside from her caption for her Instagram video, Jessie hasn’t made any mention of her split from Channing. Since posting the video, Jessie has only uploaded a post explaining the police brutality crisis in Nigeria to Instagram.