Watch
Hollywood Life

Jessie J & Channing Tatum Split (Again): She Reveals She’s ‘Single’ With New Video

Channing Tatum Jessie J
MEGA
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lovebirds Jessie J and Channing Tatum shared some PDA while grabbing a late bite at Kitchen 24 with a few friends. The couple was all smiles and Channing is clearly very smitten with the “Domino'' singer. Though the couple were out with a few friends, they often acted as if there was no one else around. The Magic Mike star appeared completely focused on Jessie, who celebrated her birthday this weekend. *Shot on 04/04/19* Pictured: Jessie J, Channing Tatum BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Channing Tatum has dinner with girlfriend Jessie J and friends at Nobu in Malibu. The pair could be seen saying good bye to friends before heading out. Pictured: Channing Tatum, Jessie J BACKGRID USA 18 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Channing Tatum and Jessie J MusiCares Person of the Year Gala, Arrivals, Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jan 2020
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lovebirds Jessie J and Channing Tatum shared some PDA while grabbing a late bite at Kitchen 24 with a few friends. The couple was all smiles and Channing is clearly very smitten with the “Domino'' singer. Though the couple were out with a few friends, they often acted as if there was no one else around. The Magic Mike star appeared completely focused on Jessie, who celebrated her birthday this weekend. *Shot on 04/04/19* Pictured: Jessie J, Channing Tatum BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Political News Editor

Jessie J revealed on Instagram that she’s living the ‘single life,’ revealing that she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Channing Tatum have called it quits again.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have called it quits… again. The couple, who have split twice before, are apparently off again, according to Jessie herself. The “Bang Bang” singer, 32, posted a funny video to Instagram on October 20 and slipped the words “single life in the pandemic” into the caption. Channing and Jessie, who started dating in October 2018, were still quarantining together as of May 2020, so it’s unclear at what point they ended their relationship.

The singer and the Magic Mike XXL star, 40, initially broke up in October 2019 after a year together; their relationship began seven months after Channing and ex-wife Jenna Dewan finalized their divorce. Channing and Jessie reunited in January 2020, and shared plenty of PDA and posted adorable photos together. But their love wouldn’t last. The couple split again in April 2020. The split was amicable, according to The Sun, which alleged that Channing was using the dating app Raya to find a new flame.

Still, Channing and Jessie were apparently the best of friends. “Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that,” a source told the outlet. “That’s why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn’t worked out.” They would get back together one month later, in May.

Channing Tatum Jessie J
Channing Tatum and Jessie J attend the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year event, 1/24/20 (MEGA)

Aside from her caption for her Instagram video, Jessie hasn’t made any mention of her split from Channing. Since posting the video, Jessie has only uploaded a post explaining the police brutality crisis in Nigeria to Instagram.