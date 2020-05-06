See Pic
Jessie J Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body In A Sexy Swimsuit After Channing Tatum Reunion

Jessie J wanted her followers to ‘listen to my heart’ in a sultry new post she shared to her Instagram account after her on-again, off-again beau, Channing Tatum, was spotted at her home.

Jessie J is soaking up the California sun as much as she can while safely quarantining. The stunning “Domino” singer, 32, showed off her impressively toned physique in a new post she shared to her Instagram account on May 5. In the picture, Jessie posed up against an orange wall in her Los Angeles home wearing a red, orange and black Solid & Striped two-piece bikini. She fashioned her look with some Jennifer Fisher jewelry and put her sculpted arms, legs, and abs on full display. “Listen to my heart go Badaaaa Buddha bidi daaa dooo Buddha,” she captioned the image.

The singer’s stunning snap comes just one day after her on-again, off-again boyfriend Channing Tatum was spotted at her home. Channing was seen sporting gold harem pants, akin to MC Hammer‘s “Can’t Touch This” video, and a black T-shirt while taking out the trash on May 4. The pair reportedly split in April three months following their January reconciliation after their November 2019 breakup. But amidst the on-going COVID-19 outbreak, the two have been seen hunkering down in Jessie’s LA abode, and even took a spin on Channing’s motorcycle on LA’s iconic Mulholland Drive.

Prior to their April split, Jessie and Channing were seen out and about enjoying one another’s company. The Magic Mike star, 40, and “Price Tag” songstress stepped out in February to enjoy a romantic dinner together. The couple matched in monochromatic black outfits and were spotted leaving Malibu hotspot Nobu. The date night came just after Channing’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan announced her engagement to her partner of a year-and-a-half, Steve Kazee. The couple also welcome their first child, a son named Callum Michael Rebel, on March 6.

Rumors first circulated that Jessie and Channing were an item in October 2018 when they were first spotted together. In the months that followed, the pair left flirty comments on one another’s social media accounts and began attending each other’s shows. Throughout the 2019 summer, the two became Instagram official, sharing photos of one another on the social media platform for a number of weeks. But by November 2019, the two reportedly went their separate ways. In January 2020, however, Channing started posting images featuring Jessie once again, and the two appeared to be back on until their reported April split. Although fans have reason to believe that the two are back together again, neither has commented on the rekindled romance rumors.