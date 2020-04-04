Report
Channing Tatum & Jessie J Reportedly Split Up For The Second Time After Reconciling 3 Months Ago

West Hollywood, CA - Lovebirds Jessie J and Channing Tatum shared some PDA while grabbing a late bite at Kitchen 24 with a few friends. The couple was all smiles and Channing is clearly very smitten with the "Domino'' singer. Though the couple were out with a few friends, they often acted as if there was no one else around. The Magic Mike star appeared completely focused on Jessie, who celebrated her birthday this weekend. *Shot on 04/04/19*
Malibu, CA - Actor Channing Tatum has dinner with girlfriend Jessie J and friends at Nobu in Malibu. The pair could be seen saying good bye to friends before heading out. 18 FEBRUARY 2020
Channing Tatum and Jessie J MusiCares Person of the Year Gala, Arrivals, Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jan 2020
View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jessie J and on-again, off-again boyfriend Channing Tatum have reportedly broken up again after they reconciled in Jan. and he’s reportedly already active on a dating app to help him find new love.

It looks like the second time just wasn’t the right time for Jessie J, 32, and Channing Tatum, 39. The on-again, off-again lovebirds called it off again after reconciling after their first breakup in Jan., according to The Sun. Although the split was recent, the Magic Mike star is also reportedly already on the dating app Raya and looking to find a new lady love. “Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that,” a source told The Sun. “That’s why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn’t worked out.”

Despite the unfortunate breakup, the good-looking duo both agreed it was time to move on to meet new possible love interests but they’re keeping the communication open. “The split was amicable and they’re still in contact,” the source explained. “They’re spending time apart and are open to meeting new people. But you shouldn’t bet against another reunion in the future.”

Although Jessie and Channing have yet to confirm another split, there was a hint that there may have been trouble in paradise when Channing, who is usually open about their relationship on social media, didn’t post a brithday message for Jessie’s birthday on Mar. 27. It was quite the contrast from the previous year when he posted a black and white photo of the “Price Tag” crooner along with a heartfelt message.“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire,” he wrote in the message. “You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Jessie and Channing first reconciled in Jan., two months after their first breakup in Nov. 2019. They first started dating in Oct. 2018.