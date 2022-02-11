Adele Admits She Has ‘Plans’ To Have Another Baby & Breaks Silence On Engagement Rumors

The ‘Hello’ singer also revealed during her interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ if her Las Vegas residency will ever happen.

When Adele sported a giant diamond ring on THAT finger during the 2022 Brit Awards, fans theorized that she got engaged to her boyfriend, Rich Paul. The pair have been getting pretty serious the past few months, so it wasn’t far fetched to believe he put a ring on it. But when the 33-year-old singer appeared on The Graham Norton Show Thursday, Feb. 10, she didn’t confirm or deny that the couple took their relationship to the next level.

“If I was [engaged], would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” Adele said, according to US Weekly. Well played, Adele. Well played.

But that’s not all U.K. native said on the talk show. She also teased that her and Rich, a prominent sports agent who reps LeBron James, could possibly have a baby together next year. Adele, who already has one son, 9-year-old Angelo James, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, alluded to having a second child when confirming that her Las Vegas residency — which she postponed the day before its Jan. 21 start date — is “absolutely 100 percent happening this year.” She added, “It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

Adele elaborated more on her decision to postpone the Vegas residency, which she initially blamed on COVID. “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” she said during the interview. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that,” she said.

Adele’s previously mentioned wanting more kids following her split from Simon. “I would like more children. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I didn’t because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so,” she told Oprah during their intimate sit-down interview that aired on CBS in November. She also gushed about Rich and said he’s “hilarious” and “very smart.” The unlikely power pairing have been supportive of each other’s careers, with Rich notably backing his superstar girlfriend after she had to cancel her shows at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel.

“Adele is dealing with a lot right now and she’s been leaning on Rich as a support system because that is what people do when they are going through something difficult; they lean on the ones that they love,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. A different insider revealed that the “Rolling in the Deep” singer is “determined” to make her Las Vegas residency happen. “Adele has every intention of making this right and giving her fans the show that they’ve been waiting for,” the source explained.