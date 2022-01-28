Breaking News

Kanye West’s New GF Julia Fox Secretly Dated Drake Before Hooking Up With Kim Kardashians Ex

Drake
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / London Entertainment/Shutterstock
Julia Fox 'No Sudden Move' premiere, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 18 Jun 2021
Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox party in West Hollywood hotspot Delilah's. The stunning actress showed off her taut tabs in extremely low slung black leather trousers as she and the A-list rapper hit up the celebrity hotspot. Pictured: Julia Fox,Kanye West Ref: SPL5284178 130122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Julia Fox commands all the attention as she arrives to meet Kanye for dinner Craig's in West Hollywood. Julia looked stylish donning double denim as she bypassed. the flash frenzy of paparazzi. Pictured: Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kanye West and rumored new flame, Julia Fox enjoy a night out on Broadway and head to dinner at Carbone. The HOT new couple were seen enjoying night out on Broadway where they took in Slave play at the August Wilson Theater and headed to one of Kim's favorite NYC spots, Carbone for dinner. Kanye seems smitten with the stunning 'Uncut Gems' actress. The two were recently spotted in Miami and appear inseparable.Pictured: Kanye West and Julia FoxBACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

Julia reportedly had a ‘hot-and-heavy’ romance with Drake… and Ye knows all about it!

Dating one’s former rival would definitely call for a conversation, at the very least! It appears Julia Fox had a secret romance with Drake before she began hanging out with his onetime archnemesis Kanye West, according to Page Six. The model, 31, and “Hotline Bling” rapper, 35, reportedly had a “hot-and-heavy” relationship that began in February 2020 after Drake hit her up on Instagram to praise her for her role in Uncut Gems. And to answer everyone’s question… yes Kanye, who was first linked with Julia on New Year’s Eve, knows all about the tryst and is “not thrilled,” per the outlet.

Drake
Julia Fox reportedly dated Drake before her romance with Kanye West. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

The outlet’s sources claim Julia and Drake first hung out for drinks at the Bowery Hotel in New York after Julia’s relationship with her baby’s daddy Peter Artemiev suddenly took a nosedive. The day after their Big Apple rendezvous, Drake allegedly showed up at Bloomingdale’s to pay Julia a visit while she did some promotional work. A source added, “They closed down the store so [Drake] could visit.” The sparks continued to fly with Drake gifting Julia two Birkin bags before inviting her to stay at his mansion in Toronto for a spell. However, pandemic travel restrictions forced her to fly back to home to the United States. The affair appeared short-lived, as sources said Julia soon dropped Drake when she reconciled with Peter.

As fans know, that reunion was also short-lived, as Julia soon found a love connection with Kim Kardashians’ estranged husband. Things have certainly been heating up between her and Kayne, as the pair took their whirlwind romance to Paris Fashion Week, where they were spotted hitting up the different shows hand-in-hand. Julie even went so far as to christen their romance with an official couple nickname. After posting a photo of the pair from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show to her Instagram Story on January 24, Julia captioned it, “Juliye.”

Related Gallery

Drake's Hottest A-List Romances: Bella Hadid & More

Drake kisses Rihanna as she accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, New York, USA
Bella Hadid and Drake were seen leaving 'The Nice Guy' bar separately but both in Drakes cars at 3:30am in West Hollywood, CA. Bella left from the front door in one of Drakes Escalades SUV's and at the same time Drake left from the back door in his Maybach. Pictured: Bella Hadid,Bella Hadid Drake Ref: SPL1523505 200617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Drake brings basketball analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude as his date to the 2017 NBA Awards, held at Pier 36 in New York. Pictured: Drake,Rosalyn Gold-Onwud,Drake Rosalyn Gold-Onwud Ref: SPL1528354 260617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Back in November, Kayne and Drake appeared to squash their decades-long feud after they performed together at the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” which advocated for imprisoned gang leader Larry Hoover. As fans would recall, the rappers were previously embroiled in a bitter rivalry over album sales, as well as Pusha T‘s diss track, produced by Kanye, which revealed Drake had a secret son, Adonis Graham, with Sophie Brussaux. Here’s to hoping the two chart-toppers can keep their relationship on a friendly level going forward!