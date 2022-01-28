Kanye West’s New GF Julia Fox Secretly Dated Drake Before Hooking Up With Kim Kardashians Ex

Julia reportedly had a ‘hot-and-heavy’ romance with Drake… and Ye knows all about it!

Dating one’s former rival would definitely call for a conversation, at the very least! It appears Julia Fox had a secret romance with Drake before she began hanging out with his onetime archnemesis Kanye West, according to Page Six. The model, 31, and “Hotline Bling” rapper, 35, reportedly had a “hot-and-heavy” relationship that began in February 2020 after Drake hit her up on Instagram to praise her for her role in Uncut Gems. And to answer everyone’s question… yes Kanye, who was first linked with Julia on New Year’s Eve, knows all about the tryst and is “not thrilled,” per the outlet.

The outlet’s sources claim Julia and Drake first hung out for drinks at the Bowery Hotel in New York after Julia’s relationship with her baby’s daddy Peter Artemiev suddenly took a nosedive. The day after their Big Apple rendezvous, Drake allegedly showed up at Bloomingdale’s to pay Julia a visit while she did some promotional work. A source added, “They closed down the store so [Drake] could visit.” The sparks continued to fly with Drake gifting Julia two Birkin bags before inviting her to stay at his mansion in Toronto for a spell. However, pandemic travel restrictions forced her to fly back to home to the United States. The affair appeared short-lived, as sources said Julia soon dropped Drake when she reconciled with Peter.

As fans know, that reunion was also short-lived, as Julia soon found a love connection with Kim Kardashians’ estranged husband. Things have certainly been heating up between her and Kayne, as the pair took their whirlwind romance to Paris Fashion Week, where they were spotted hitting up the different shows hand-in-hand. Julie even went so far as to christen their romance with an official couple nickname. After posting a photo of the pair from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show to her Instagram Story on January 24, Julia captioned it, “Juliye.”

Back in November, Kayne and Drake appeared to squash their decades-long feud after they performed together at the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” which advocated for imprisoned gang leader Larry Hoover. As fans would recall, the rappers were previously embroiled in a bitter rivalry over album sales, as well as Pusha T‘s diss track, produced by Kanye, which revealed Drake had a secret son, Adonis Graham, with Sophie Brussaux. Here’s to hoping the two chart-toppers can keep their relationship on a friendly level going forward!