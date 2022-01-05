See Pics

Julia Fox & Pete Davidson’s Sexy ‘Paper’ Magazine Photo Shoot Resurfaces Amid Kimye Romances

News Writer

Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson and Kanye West has been spotted with Julia Fox, but Pete and Julia have a sexy past all their own.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and ex Kanye West, 44, are enjoying their new dating lives with Pete Davidson, 28, and Julia Fox, 31, respectively, but what fans may not know is that Pete and Julia have previously crossed paths — for a photo shoot, that is. After Kanye and Julia’s new years dating spree and Kim and Pete’s whirlwind romance-turned-maybe-serious-relationship, social media users were reminded of how Pete and Julia once posed together for Pete’s 2019 PAPER magazine cover shoot in which he played a Ken doll to her Barbie. Pete was the only one interviewed for the piece, but Julia made quite an impression as his plastic (and extremely photogenic!) partner.

It’s unclear how Julia wound up in the photo shoot, although her star began to rise after a memorable performance in Josh and Benny Safdie‘s 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems — of which Pete’s pal, Sebastian Bear-McClard, was a producer. Alas, the pair — both NYC residents — also likely run in the same circles of people, so fan conspiracy theories about a possible PR machination may carry some weight. The deeper question for us is, however, do we care?

Conspiracy theories aside, both respective couples seem to be living it up as they enjoy spending time with a new partner. Kim and Pete boarded a private jet on Jan. 3 in photos you can see here to escape to the Bahamas after they spent New Year’s Eve separately. Pete was in Miami to host a New Year’s Eve special on NBC alongside Miley Cyrus, while Kim was back home in California with her kids. Luckily, they didn’t have to wait too long before being able to reunite!

Meanwhile, Kanye and new flame Julia were spotted in NYC on Jan. 4 for another date night together after a candlelit dinner in Miami just a few days earlier. The duo hit up Jeremy O. Harris‘ critically acclaimed and controversial Slave Play at the August Wilson theater and then went to celeb hotspot Carbone.