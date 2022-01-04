Kim Kardashian Seemingly Unfollows Miley Cyrus On Instagram After Pete Davidson NYE Special

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer seemingly lost a follower when Kim Kardashian apparently unfollowed her on the Gram.

Maybe the “Party in the USA” is over. Kim Kardashian, 41, has seemingly unfollowed Miley Cyrus, 29, now that her New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson, 28, is done. Kim had followed the Plastic Hearts singer on Instagram leading up to Miley and Pete’s NYE celebration, but she’s since decided to unfollow her, via Page Six. A quick search of accounts Kim is following shows that she’s not following Miley, but the singer still follows Kim.

While it’s not clear why Kim unfollowed Miley or if they’d been mutuals for a long time, it is a bit surprising. Miley did make a few jokes about Kim’s romance with Pete before the special aired. The singer serenaded Pete with a cover of “It Should Have Been Me” by Yvonne Fair during an appearance together on The Tonight Show before the special. “I said, it should have been me,” she sang. “Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me?” Miley and Pete also revealed that they’d gotten matching tattoos in the same interview. Their ink both read, “We babies.”

Before the big celebration in Miami, Pete had invited Kim to spend the evening with him, but unfortunately, the SKIMS founder wasn’t in attendance for the NYE party. A source close the the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife that she wasn’t able to make it, because her ex Kanye West wouldn’t be available to spend the holiday with the kids due to his own Miami plans. “Kim knew that one of them needed to be there with their kids on New Year’s Eve because they made a pact to always have one of them there with the children on holidays,” the source said. “Because Kanye said he had plans, Kim cancelled any tentative plans she had to go [to Miami] on the 31st. Kim always puts her kids first no matter what.”

Nonetheless, Kim and Pete were spotted getting on a private jet together after NYE, and Pete and Miley’s special was a perfect party to close out the year. Pete and Miley kicked off the celebration with a cover of “Miami” by Will Smith, and even through Miley’s wardrobe malfunction (which she handled perfectly), it seemed like an amazing night was had by all.