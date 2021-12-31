Pete Davidson & Miley Cyrus Remix Will Smith’s Hit ‘Miami’ For Wild NYE Special Opening

Welcome to Miami! Miley Cyrus looked gorgeous and ready for 2022 in a glamorous NYE outfit as she hosted ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ with Pete Davidson, and the pair slayed in a killer opening!

Party in the city where the heat is on! Miley Cyrus, 29, promised a farewell to 2021 to remember and she did NOT disappoint! Miley opened her NBC and Peacock special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party special with an outrageous cover of the Will Smith classic, “Miami”, with Pete Davidson, dutifully by her side. It all went by in such a blur, and will likely need at least 3 viewings to really nail down the lyrics, but I’m pretty sure I heard Pete name check R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, and Dick Cheney (oh boy!) and Miley definitely accused Pete of blowing their budget on pot. Hilarious!

For their opening number, Miley rocked a colorful furry rainbow jacket over a sparkling blue bra top, showcasing her washboard abs. She also paired the look with a sparkling purple multicolored mini skirt and metallic, bedazzled accessories. Meanwhile, Pete’s out here like a real tiger king, wearing a button down shirt covered in cats, tie dye shorts, and a baseball hat paying homage to his beloved NYC. Kind of the perfect if you ask me. But Pete’s real role is to be there for Miley through the night. “He has been my rock this week,” Miley told the crowd. “He has been my emotional support, which tells you what kind of week it’s been.”

The year end special marks the first time Miley has hosted her own special for New Year’s Eve. The “Wrecking Ball” singer performed last year for Dick Clark’s Rockin New Year’s Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest, 47, that time wearing a a patriotic outfit featuring skin-tight leather pants with red and white stripes on one leg and blue and white stars on the other. She matched it with a red, white and blue leather motorcycle jacket as she belted out “Party in the U.S.A.” to close out 2020.

Miley and Pete introduced their New Year’s special in the best way possible. The pair — who had yet to work together on a special project — announced the special while dropping by The Tonight Show earlier in December, speaking with host Jimmy Fallon, 47. Although the NYE special marked the first the duo co-hosted together, they shared on Jimmy’s show that they actually have a past together. They hilariously revealed they once got matching tattoos while working together on Saturday Night Live.

It all began in 2017 after the two appeared in the “The Baby Step” sketch, which Pete claims as one of his great ideas. “It was a very dark time in our lives…for me personally,” Pete jokingly said, revealing that the ink read, “We Babies.”

“We dressed as babies — everything seemed fun and fine,” Miley began, as Pete explained that it was for a sketch where they were rapping babies. “We made this SNL sketch…trap babies. One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table!” Larry David then spotted the two and asked what was going on — prompting them to respond, “We babies!” Miley and Pete then thought that would make for a “great tattoo.” Pete then had his “tattoo guy” come to 30 Rock, and the artist was “so excited” to ink them.