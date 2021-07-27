J.Lo’s 85-Meter Yacht Sails By A-Rod’s 55-Meter Boat – Surprise Photos Of The Close Encounter

Talk about a close call. Exes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s yachts literally sailed beside each other in the South of France — and it was clear whose ship was bigger.

Exes Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Alex Rodriguez, 46, were so close, yet so far from one another when their respective yachts sailed nearby each other in Monaco. On Tuesday, July 27, the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress was onboard The Valerie, an 85-meter-long yacht, with boyfriend Ben Affleck, 48, following the couple’s romantic getaway to St. Tropez for her 52nd birthday. At one point during the journey, their yacht coincidentally sailed right beside The Ocean Paradise, a 55-meter-long vessel that was carrying Alex, who was enjoying his own tropical getaway for his 46th birthday that day, according to the Daily Mail.

The side-by-side photos of the former couple’s yachts really spoke for themselves. Per DM, Bennifer’s yacht is worth $130 million and boasts seven bedrooms across six decks. The ship reportedly has a top speed of 17 knots (20 mph) and costs $1,119,000 per week to charter. Meanwhile, Alex’s ride, The Ocean Paradise, is worth $30 million, has nine cabins and also has a top speed of 17 knots. It’s worth much less than Jen’s ride though, with a weekly charter price of $312,000, the DM reported.

Jen and Alex have both been vacationing in France to celebrate their respective birthdays. The singer’s getaway with Ben has made headlines, particularly for their romantic kiss on the yacht that marked the on-again couple finally making things instagram official. Bennifer also kept their celebrations going by parting to her 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block” at a restaurant in St. Tropez. On Tuesday, seemingly after their boat passed A-Rod’s in Monaco, the couple was seen holding hands in Capri, Italy.

Meanwhile, A-Rod has been celebrating turning 46 on his yacht in France with some family and friends, including Eric Decker and his wife Jessie James Decker. CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins was also at the boat party for the former New York Yankee, which sparked romance rumors between the two. However, a source told Page Six that Melanie and Alex are “just friends.”

The dynamics of Alex and Jen’s relationship is relatively unknown. However, the ex-MLB star indicated that he has no ill will towards his former fiancee when he “liked” a birthday tribute to Jennifer shared on Instagram by her sister, Lynda Lopez, on July 24. The former couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. Split rumors first surfaced in March 2021, and the couple confirmed that they were “working through some things” in their relationship. The following month, Jen and Alex called off their engagement — and soon after Bennifer was back in action.