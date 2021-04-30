Kourtney Kardashian Cuddles With Son Reign, 6, In New Pics Amid Travis Barker Romance

Despite her hot and heavy romance with Travis Barker, there’s someone else Kourtney Kardashian can’t stop kissing. She planted sweet smooches on son Reign during a cuddle session.

Kourtney Kardashian just got back from a sexy and romance filled getaway to Utah with boyfriend Travis Barker, 45. Now she’s shifted back into mommy mode, showering her youngest son Reign Disick with her undivided attention. The 42-year-old mother of three shared several photos to her Instagram page on Thursday Apr. 29, showing the six-year-old on her lap as Kourtney held him in her arms.

A makeup free Kourtney was seen smiling and looking down into Reign’s eyes in the first photo, which appears to have been taken inside of her Calabasas home’s kitchen. In the next snap, she leaned down and planted a big kiss on her youngest child, even holding his cheek with her hand in such a sweet, motherly way.

The final photo showed that Reign had asked for kisses from his mommy. Kourtney shared a drawing in black ink on a white piece of paper of two hearts inside of a circle, with the words “Kiss Me Reign” below it. It was written in his precious handwriting, so how could the Poosh founder possibly say no to such a sweet request from her son.

In the photos, Reign is back to rocking his stylish mohawk hairstyle. He got his first ever haircut in Aug. 2020 after growing it out long and uncut for over his first five years o hisf life. But on Aug. 4, Kourtney posted a photo of Reign with a total buzz cut, writing “I am not ok” in the caption. His dad Scott Disick, 37, has absolutely loved his son having short hair, and encouraged him to get his first mohawk when Reign’s hair started to grow out again in Oct. 2020.

Kourt’s sweet kisses with Reign were a far cry from her steamy makeout session with Travis while wearing a thong and wrapping her legs around his waist. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took her beau to one of her favorite resorts, the luxurious, five-star Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah. There the two couldn’t hold back their passion, as Kourt shared a sexy snap to her IG on Apr. 26 of her in the tiniest of thong bikinis while kissing Travis atop a sandstone formation. She captioned the photo “Just like heaven,” as fans swooned over how great it is to see Kourtney so adored, loved and appreciated by Travis.