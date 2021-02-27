Nick Jonas Has Become Blake Shelton’s New ‘Roasting’ Partner On ‘The Voice’ After Adam Levine’s Exit

Nick Jonas has teased Blake Shelton about his upcoming marriage to Gwen Stefani on the set of ‘The Voice’ and they’ve both ‘bonded over their romantic relationships.’

Nick Jonas, 28, may be a newer addition to The Voice after being away for a season, but that’s not stopping him from getting close to fellow coach Blake Shelton! The singer, who is returning for the 20th season of the music competition series two years after Adam Levine‘s exit, has apparently been able to bond with the 44-year-old country crooner because of their romances. Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, 38, has been having fun joking with Blake, who got engaged with longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 51, in late Oct. 2020 after five years of dating

“Blake & Nick have joked while on set for the next season of The Voice on why Blake isn’t married yet and Nick keeps joking that Blake has cold feet,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It is clearly all in good fun. Between the two, they have been able to bond more over their romantic relationships as it gives them something to talk about.”

“When they are waiting in between filming, Nick has become someone for Blake to joke with in the way that he had it with Adam,” the source continued. “They both really like roasting each other. This upcoming should be pretty great as their chemistry is great because they have become such good friends behind the scenes.”

Nick’s bond with Blake comes after he first joined The Voice as a coach in season 18 in early 2020 but was replaced by Gwen in the following season. In Nov. 2020, it was announced that Gwen would be leaving and Nick would be returning in season 20, which premieres on Mar. 1. In addition to Blake, he’ll be joining coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Blake’s reported close and fun relationship with Nick is sure to make fans of the show anticipate the new season. The fiance is known for having memorable moments on the show so it will be interesting to see if he’ll top those during the fresh episodes. One of his most recent memorable moments was when he sang “Happy Anywhere,” a duet with Gwen on the season 19 finale in Dec. 2020.