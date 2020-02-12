Nick Jonas Tests His Knowledge Of ‘The Voice’ & Thinks He Has A ‘Good Shot’ At Winning Season 18

Nick Jonas is the new coach on ‘The Voice’ and he believes he has what it takes to be the winning coach. He shows just how much he knows about the series in this EXCLUSIVE video ahead of the season 18 premiere.

It’s time for Nick Jonas to play Voice 101 before the new season premieres. He’s the new coach on the block so he needs to test his knowledge about the hit NBC show. Right off the bat, it’s clear that Nick knows his stuff. Nick names the original coaches of The Voice with ease. He is well aware that Blake Shelton loves to use geography to woo singers to his team. “Blake thinks that if he talks about a bar he’s drank at in whatever city where the person is from, they’ll choose him,” Nick says. “And it just turns out that he’s drank at every bar in the United States of America.”

Nick knows that former coach Jennifer Hudson has a knack for throwing her shoe when she likes an artist. “That’s a real gospel church thing,” he adds. He’s also up to speed about Kelly Clarkson and John Legend winning their rookie seasons. However, Nick does NOT know former coach CeeLo Green’s real name nor how many Emmys the show has won over the years.

Season 18 will mark Nick’s rookie season, so does he think he can be the winning coach on his first try? “I think I have a pretty good shot but also it’s out of my control,” he says. “It’s up to you guys to decide who wins. And it’s not really about me. I hope that one of my team members wins.” Isn’t he the sweetest?

Nick is taking over as one of the coaches from Gwen Stefani. The Voice season 18 premieres Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC.