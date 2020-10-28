Nicole Poturalski Says She’s Trying To ‘Hang In There’ Amid New Brad Pitt Split Report

With reports that it is ‘totally over’ between Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski, the gorgeous model says she needs to hang in there ‘for just a little bit longer.’



Nicole Poturalski seems to be doing okay amid the news of her split from Brad Pitt, 56, going public. Just hours before it was reported that the pair is “totally over” after being photographed during a date in France in Aug. 2020, the 27-year-old model shared some sexy photos on a bed to her Instagram. However, her caption was quite curious, as she wrote, “Hang in there just for a little bit longer…” beside the sultry snapshots.

In the first IG photo, Nicole was shown curled up in the corner of a bed, with her hair falling down behind her off the mattress. She wore a tight tank top, and held her knees into her chest, with her arms clasped underneath her legs. The sun through a window kissed her gorgeous face, while her green eyes lit up. In the second picture, Nicole leaned backwards over the side of the bed and stretched her arms out over her head while closing her eyes.

Just a few hours after her saucy share, it was reported that Nicole and Brad were not only no longer dating, and hadn’t been seeing each other for quite some time. After revealing that it is “totally over” for the pair, Page Six‘s source on Oct. 28 went on to add that, “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” and that the split happened “a while back.”

Nicole and Brad were first photographed on Aug. 26, 2020, getting off a private plane in Southern France. It is unclear when they began seeing each other, although things were never destined to get too serious considering Nicole is a married mom! She reportedly met the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star at her 68-year-old husband Roland Mary‘s Berlin restaurant Borchardt.

While Nicole and Roland share a seven-year-old son Emil, it was reported that the May-December couple has an open marriage. Neither Nicole or Brad ever commented on what their romantic situation was, with the photos from France being the main proof that they were traveling together in Europe as a couple. Brad later returned to the U.S., while Nicole was photographed having a fun night out with her girlfriends in Milan, Italy on Sept. 17.

Right now Brad’s got bigger things on his plate than a romance. His estranged wife Angelina Jolie, 45, has dropped her main attorney in the former couple’s child custody battle. Angie had been repped by Priya Sopori, and has asked the court that she be withdrawn as her attorney of record. Brad wants a 50/50 custody arrangement with their children, which The Eternals star has been fighting tooth and nail. In 2018 Angie parted ways with Laura Wasser, who is one of L.A.’s top divorce attorneys. By changing lawyers again, it will continue to drag out her custody war with Brad over their five minor children, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.