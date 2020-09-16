Brad Pitt’s Reported GF Nicole Poturalski Posts Cryptic Message Amid Tensions In Angelina Divorce Case

Brad Pitt’s reported GF, Nicole Poturalski, left a vague caption about ‘happy people’ on her recent Instagram post amid Brad and Angelina Jolie’s ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.

Is there more to the message? In a Tuesday, September 15, Instagram post from Brad Pitt‘s potential new flame, Nicole Poturalski, the stunning model, 27, shared two gorgeous photos of herself clad in an orange, button-up long sleeve mini-dress by With Jéan. Nicole looked stunning; her brunette hair cascaded past her shoulders and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a small purse.

However, as stunning as the photos in the carousel post were, Nicole’s caption caught the attention of a few followers. “Happy people dont hate,” she added alongside the photo, followed by three orange heart emojis. Nicole’s words resonated with a number of her 211K followers. But the statement could also have a deeper meaning.

As the Brad, 56, seemingly continues to explore this newfound love, he is also still embroiled in a heated custody battle with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The latest development in the former A-list couple’s case saw Angie, 45, try to delay proceedings by requesting to have the judge on their case removed. Judge John W. Ouderkirk was nearly replaced by Angelina, after documents she filed on August 7 featured her claim, alleging he “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent’s counsel.”

Roughly one week later, Brad fired back at his ex, claiming that her actions to remove the judge from their case would leave a detrimental impact on their children. “Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” Brad’s attorneys state in the legal documents.

“Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues. Jolie’s motion should therefore be denied,” his attorneys claim. Together, Brad and Angie share six children, three adopted and three biological — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, and Knox, both 12.

Brad and Angelina’s marriage ended in September 2016, when the couple separated after only two years of marriage and over a decade together. Since then, they have returned to their legal single status, but have been in a drawn-out custody battle and divorce finalization for more than a year. As Brad seemingly moves forward with a new chapter in his life, fans we’ll anxiously await to see what new developments will appear in his love life and previous marriage.