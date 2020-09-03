See Pics
Hollywood Life

Brad Pitt’s Reported Girlfriend Looks Exactly Like Angelina Jolie In Gorgeous New Instagram Pics

Nicole Poturalski, Angelina Jolie
Splashnews/AP
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie goes shopping at a Pet store with her daughter Vivienne. Angelina keeps it casual in black pants and a white tee.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 28 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Angelina Jolie takes all six of her children out for a sushi dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie takes daughters Zahara and Shiloh for last minute Christmas shopping at The Grove mall. They stopped at Barnes and Noble and purchased some books. They also stopped at the Original Farmers Market and purchased Starbucks hot chocolate. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 22 Dec 2019 Pictured: Angelina Jolie takes her daughters for last minute Christmas shopping at The Grove outdoor mall in Los Angeles. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA573151_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
Evening Writer

With luscious lips, distinguished cheekbones and bright blue eyes, Nicole Poturalski bears a striking resemblance to Angelina Jolie! This was especially apparent in new photos that Brad Pitt’s reported lover shared on Sept. 3.

It looks like Brad Pitt has a type! The 56-year-old actor’s reported girlfriend, 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski, bore an uncanny resemblance to Brad’s estranged wife Angelina Jolie in her latest Instagram post. Nicole shared the 45-year-old actress’s signature high cheekbones, plump lips and piercing blue eyes in the photos shared on Sept. 3, in which she paired a grey cropped blazer from Djerf Avenue with a black crop top and gray wash mom jeans.

View this post on Instagram

See you later 🐊

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

Like Angelina, Nicole is also a mother! Despite these similarities, Brad’s rumored lover is still her own person — she’s a globe-trotting model from Germany, after all. However, we still couldn’t help but point out Angelina and Nicole’s striking resemblance, especially since this would be Brad’s first public relationship since his split from Angelina in 2016 (their divorce and custody case is ongoing).

Nicole Poturalski, Angelina Jolie
Nicole Poturalski is pictured on the left, and Angelina Jolie on the right. Angelina began dating Brad Pitt not long after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs Smith in 2004, and they were married between Aug. 2014-Sept. 2016. (Splashnews/AP)

It first came to the public’s attention that Brad could have a special person in his life after the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star was reportedly seen “kissing” and “acting like loved up teenagers” with Nicole, according to an OK! magazine report that ran on Aug. 26. The PDA fest reportedly happened right before they boarded a private jet in Paris to head to Brad’s château in the south of France. After this report surfaced, we learned how Angelina felt about this possible romance, which has yet to be confirmed by either party (Brad’s rep told HollywoodLife that they “do not comment on personal relationships”).

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the movie premiere for The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford in 2007. (AP)

“Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids [Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12], but other than that, she has no interest in knowing about his love life. She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it’s a non-issue,” a source close to the Maleficent star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

As for Angelina’s own love life, our inside added,  “Angelina’s love life is on the back burner, it’s just not a priority for her right now. All she cares about is making sure that her kids are well adjusted and happy. She will continue to be there for them day in and day out and do her best to make them feel loved and safe and supported.”