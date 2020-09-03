Brad Pitt’s Reported Girlfriend Looks Exactly Like Angelina Jolie In Gorgeous New Instagram Pics

With luscious lips, distinguished cheekbones and bright blue eyes, Nicole Poturalski bears a striking resemblance to Angelina Jolie! This was especially apparent in new photos that Brad Pitt’s reported lover shared on Sept. 3.

It looks like Brad Pitt has a type! The 56-year-old actor’s reported girlfriend, 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski, bore an uncanny resemblance to Brad’s estranged wife Angelina Jolie in her latest Instagram post. Nicole shared the 45-year-old actress’s signature high cheekbones, plump lips and piercing blue eyes in the photos shared on Sept. 3, in which she paired a grey cropped blazer from Djerf Avenue with a black crop top and gray wash mom jeans.

Like Angelina, Nicole is also a mother! Despite these similarities, Brad’s rumored lover is still her own person — she’s a globe-trotting model from Germany, after all. However, we still couldn’t help but point out Angelina and Nicole’s striking resemblance, especially since this would be Brad’s first public relationship since his split from Angelina in 2016 (their divorce and custody case is ongoing).

It first came to the public’s attention that Brad could have a special person in his life after the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star was reportedly seen “kissing” and “acting like loved up teenagers” with Nicole, according to an OK! magazine report that ran on Aug. 26. The PDA fest reportedly happened right before they boarded a private jet in Paris to head to Brad’s château in the south of France. After this report surfaced, we learned how Angelina felt about this possible romance, which has yet to be confirmed by either party (Brad’s rep told HollywoodLife that they “do not comment on personal relationships”).

“Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids [Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12], but other than that, she has no interest in knowing about his love life. She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it’s a non-issue,” a source close to the Maleficent star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

As for Angelina’s own love life, our inside added, “Angelina’s love life is on the back burner, it’s just not a priority for her right now. All she cares about is making sure that her kids are well adjusted and happy. She will continue to be there for them day in and day out and do her best to make them feel loved and safe and supported.”