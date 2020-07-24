See Pics
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Steps Off A Private Jet After Getaway With Twins Vivienne & Knox, 12 — Pics

4CRNS, BRUCE / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie touches down on a private flight with her kids Vivienne, John, and Zahara at Burbank Airport.Pictured: Angelina JolieBACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie touches down on a private flight with her kids Vivienne, John, and Zahara at Burbank Airport. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Angelina Jolie stepped out for some quality time with her son Pax at A.O.C. restaurant in West Hollywood. The duo was accompanied by a bodyguard as they entered and exited the popular eatery wearing protective masks as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. The actress who is a special envoy for UNHCR has been making a call for action to get children back into classrooms. "For millions of children and youth, schools are a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield. Classrooms offer protection — or at least a reprieve — from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances,' she shared during a virtual Unesco and UNHCR round-table event on Monday. Jolie stepped out with Pax in a flowing white dress with a brown belt, sandals, a Christian Dior handbag and carried a cream colored wrap. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Angelina Jolie and three of her children had a mini-family getaway amid quarantine. The actress and her kids were photographed getting off of a private jet in Burbank, CA after a quick trip out of town.

Now this is a luxurious way to maintain social distance from other travelers. Angelina Jolie and three of her children returned to the Los Angeles area from parts unknown via a private plane on July 23. The stunning 45-year-old actress wore a mask as she led the way while deplaning at the Burbank Airport. She was followed closely behind by her 12-year-old daughter Vivienne and her twin brother Knox. 15-year-old daughter Zahara was last to leave the jet, while there was no sign of Angelina’s other kids, 14-year-old daughter Shiloh and sons Pax, 16, and Maddox, 18. Angelina just spent some quality time with Pax on July 14, as the mother and son went out to dinner at L.A’.s swanky A.O.C. restaurant together.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne
Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne disembark from a private jet at Burbank Airport in Burbank, CA on July 23, 2020. Photo credit: 4CRNS, BRUCE / BACKGRID.

Angelina wore a knee-length black dress with a flowing long duster over it for the plane ride. She could be seen wearing her tan Valentino logo slide sandals that she’s been sporting for most of the summer. The humanitarian wore her locks pulled up in a half-pony tail, with her ends tucked behind her hair wrap. She sported brown sunglasses and most importantly, a grey face mask. Even though she was only with her family members, Angie has been diligent about wearing facial protection when she’s anywhere in public as the coronavirus has had such a terrible flare-up in California.

Vivienne looked like Angie’s little mini-me, wearing her blonde hair in the exact same pulled back style as her mom. She donned a sunny, bright yellow t-shirt and a pair of jeans rolled up at the ankles, while carrying a lavender colored backpack over her shoulders as she got off the jet. She also carried a duffle bag following the brief family trip.

Angelina Jolie and her twins
Angelina Jolie and her 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox return to Los Angeles via private jet on July 23, 2020. Photo credit: 4CRNS, BRUCE / BACKGRID.

Knox was also dressed for traveling, wearing a white t-shirt and black Adidas track pants. He too carried a stuffed backpack as he walked down the jet’s stairs behind his mom and sister, who went immediately from the plane to an SUV awaiting a few feet away on the runway.  Zahara was last to deplane, wearing a grey t-shirt but carrying a stylish Louis Vuitton backpack.

Wherever Angie and her kids went, it wasn’t for very long. She was just photographed only three days ago on July 20 in Hollywood, picking up doggie supplies at a local pet store. Pet-loving Vivienne was with her, as they’ve seemed to have a weekly mother-daughter routine of grabbing pet supplies for the family’s dogs and Vivi’s bunny rabbit ever since lockdown restrictions in Los Angeles were eased. It must have been nice for the kids and Angie to get a quick break from Southern California, wherever the destination was that they headed to.