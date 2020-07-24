Angelina Jolie and three of her children had a mini-family getaway amid quarantine. The actress and her kids were photographed getting off of a private jet in Burbank, CA after a quick trip out of town.

Now this is a luxurious way to maintain social distance from other travelers. Angelina Jolie and three of her children returned to the Los Angeles area from parts unknown via a private plane on July 23. The stunning 45-year-old actress wore a mask as she led the way while deplaning at the Burbank Airport. She was followed closely behind by her 12-year-old daughter Vivienne and her twin brother Knox. 15-year-old daughter Zahara was last to leave the jet, while there was no sign of Angelina’s other kids, 14-year-old daughter Shiloh and sons Pax, 16, and Maddox, 18. Angelina just spent some quality time with Pax on July 14, as the mother and son went out to dinner at L.A’.s swanky A.O.C. restaurant together.

Angelina wore a knee-length black dress with a flowing long duster over it for the plane ride. She could be seen wearing her tan Valentino logo slide sandals that she’s been sporting for most of the summer. The humanitarian wore her locks pulled up in a half-pony tail, with her ends tucked behind her hair wrap. She sported brown sunglasses and most importantly, a grey face mask. Even though she was only with her family members, Angie has been diligent about wearing facial protection when she’s anywhere in public as the coronavirus has had such a terrible flare-up in California.

Vivienne looked like Angie’s little mini-me, wearing her blonde hair in the exact same pulled back style as her mom. She donned a sunny, bright yellow t-shirt and a pair of jeans rolled up at the ankles, while carrying a lavender colored backpack over her shoulders as she got off the jet. She also carried a duffle bag following the brief family trip.

Knox was also dressed for traveling, wearing a white t-shirt and black Adidas track pants. He too carried a stuffed backpack as he walked down the jet’s stairs behind his mom and sister, who went immediately from the plane to an SUV awaiting a few feet away on the runway. Zahara was last to deplane, wearing a grey t-shirt but carrying a stylish Louis Vuitton backpack.

Wherever Angie and her kids went, it wasn’t for very long. She was just photographed only three days ago on July 20 in Hollywood, picking up doggie supplies at a local pet store. Pet-loving Vivienne was with her, as they’ve seemed to have a weekly mother-daughter routine of grabbing pet supplies for the family’s dogs and Vivi’s bunny rabbit ever since lockdown restrictions in Los Angeles were eased. It must have been nice for the kids and Angie to get a quick break from Southern California, wherever the destination was that they headed to.