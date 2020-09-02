Brad Pitt’s Reported GF Nicole Poturalski, 27, Stuns In Sizzing New Pic After Their Romance Is Revealed

Brad Pitt’s new reported lady love, Nicole Poturalski, took to Instagram to share an eye-catching photo of herself showing off her beauty while posing in a flattering beige coat.

Nicole Poturalski, 27, Brad Pitt‘s reported girlfriend, is looking absolutely gorgeous in her latest Instagram photo! The German model posed in a beige coat that included a belt around the waist and nothing underneath in the new sizzling pic. She also let her long light brown hair down and gave the camera a serious look with her piercing blue eyes.

“Its all about your Mindset 🤍,” she captioned the snapshot. Her message was met with a number of responses in the comments that complimented her beauty. “Queen,” one wrote while another said, “Yess girl.” A third wrote, “Flawless💎💎💎 Crazy in love with youu and your heart of gold! ✨💛” and a fourth called her an “eternal inspiration.”

Nicole’s latest pic comes after she’s been making headlines with her reported new 56-year-old beau. She was reportedly seen “kissing” Brad in Paris before he boarded a private jet to the South of France, according to OK!, and a source said they were “acting like loved up teenagers.” The actor was reportedly being “super attentive to her,” and despite it being a “semi-public place [he] didn’t seem to mind people seeing him.”

If Nicole is indeed dating Brad, it would be the first romance he’s publicly had since divorcing Angelina Jolie, 45, in 2016. He’s been previously romantically linked to several women over the past few years, including Neri Oxman, Sienna Miller, Charlize Theron, and Alia Shawkat, but nothing ever came of it and it seemed he was just friends with most, if not all, of them. As of right now, we can only wonder if he and Nicole will decide to confirm their relationship in the future.

Like Brad, who shares six children with Angelina, Nicole is a parent, so they have that in common! Although the starlet is usually private about her personal life, she occasionally will share a pic with her son and express her gratitude in being a mom. Perhaps these new supposed lovebirds bonded over the love of their children. What a joy that would be!