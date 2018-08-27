Angelina Jolie Fires Her Lawyer As Custody Battle Rages On With Brad Pitt: Read Her Cryptic Statement

Bye, girl. Amid her custody battle with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie decided to axe her lawyer for what she says is in the best interest of her children’s ‘protection.’ Say what?

“Angelina [Jolie, 43] has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley Dejean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children,” Angie’s spokesperson, Mindy Nyby, told PEOPLE magazine. Previously, Angie was working with Laura Wasser, but it seems that with her ongoing custody battle with Brad Pitt, 54, heating up, a change was needed. “Angelina appreciates Laura’s cooperation in transitioning the case over the past several weeks.”

Laura’s exit wasn’t a complete surprise. When Brad clapped back against allegations that he hadn’t paid any “significant” child support since their split by saying he loaned Angie $9 million, it was Samantha who issued a statement that said Brad’s side was attempting to “obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children.” Plus, there were rumors that Laura was getting ready to quit, since Angelina was getting “too venomous” and “ridiculously unreasonable.” So, while this might look shocking on the surface, Angie switching lawyers was pretty much inevitable.

“Angelina decided to put Samantha in charge of her case,” a source told PEOPLE. “She put her in the lead a month ago, and over the past month, the case has been fully transitioned to Samantha. She has come to rely on Samantha’s counsel and thought it best that she take the lead.” Angie, judging by the language in that statement, seems to think Samantha is the one who could help her win her legal dispute over custody of her six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10.

No matter whom Angie has as her attorney, Brad is going to fight tooth-and-nail for access to his kids. He’s reportedly done being “Mr. Nice Guy” with his ex, and has stopped letting her walk all over him. Brad also got a taste of what joint-custody could taste like, as he spend more time with his kids over the summer thanks to a custody arrangement issued by the judge presiding over the case. Brad “loved” being more than a part-time dad, and it’s not something he’s willing to give up. So, Angie’s new lawyer better come ready not for a battle, but for a war.