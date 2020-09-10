Brad Pitt’s Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski, 27, Vows To Give ‘No Attention To Bad Energy’ As Romance Heats Up

Nicole Poturalski is focused on positivity as rumors continue to swirl about her relationship with Brad Pitt. She shared a cryptic message about smiling through ‘bad energy.’

Sending a message? Brad Pitt‘s new rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is paying no mind to negativity as she continues to make headlines. “Never stopping embracing life, laughing, making memories and try to see the good in people. No attention to bad energy, just smiles because life is too short,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos on September 9.

The German model, 27, is pictured smiling in the snaps, which display her tiny figure in a revealing grey top and matching skirt. Her cryptic caption came just two weeks after the reported romance became public. Brad and Nicole were first spotted together in Paris, where a source told OK! that they shared a kiss before boarding a private jet together. The destination? — Brad’s lavish chateaux in the south of France, apparently. When asked for a statement on the initial report, Brad’s rep told HollywoodLife that they “do not comment on personal relationships.”

While neither the actor, 56, nor the model have confirmed the dating rumors, many weren’t surprised to see the pair together. Why? — Some fans have pointed out that Nicole slightly resembles Brad’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Although the longtime couple split in 2016, they’re still embroiled in a back-and-forth divorce and custody battle.

Angelina filed legal documents on August 7 to request that the private judge overseeing their case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, be replaced. HollywoodLife obtained the court documents, in which Angelina claims Judge Ouderkirk had a previous alleged relationship with Brad‘s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. Just days later, Brad answered Angelina’s legal documents — also obtained by HollywoodLife — calling his ex’s actions “a Hail Mary filing.”

Following Brad’s response, Angelina’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean provided HollywoodLife with the following statement on August 14: “As is set forth in the filing, all my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” DeJean said, adding, “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there is transparency and impartiality.” The exes share six kids together: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.