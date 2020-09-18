Brad Pitt’s Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Is All Smiles With Pals After His Virtual Reunion With Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt’s rumored flame Nicole Poturalski appeared to be having a blast overseas shortly after he and ex Jennifer Aniston nearly broke the internet with their virtual reunion.

Ciao, bella! Nicole Poturalski, the girl who has been the name on everyone’s lips amid her & Brad Pitt fueling a ton of romance speculation together, was seen having a lively night out with her galpals in Milan, Italy on September 18. She and her friends arrived at a bar and restaurant in the picturesque town where the 26-year-old stunned in a denim on denim look that also included sneakers and an oversized bag. It must have been a fun evening for her as she could not wipe the smile off her face while chatting with her friends.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away (predictably) Brad and his famous ex-wife Jennifer Aniston did a reunion for the ages as they both participated in a virtual reading of the classic 1980’s movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High. And yes, there was some flirting between them based on the characters that they played from the Sean Penn star-making vehicle.

“Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?” she said to him while smiling in a sheepish manner. No, this isn’t a dream as that actually did take place yesterday. Just like their adorable reunion that happened at the SAG Awards earlier this year. See, 2020 isn’t so bad!

Wonder if Jennifer has any opinions about his rumored new flame Nicole. They were reportedly seen in a lip lock before boarding a private jet from Paris to his chateaux in the south of France late last month. He was later seen leaving the country rocking a pink hat that looked similar to one that she wore earlier this summer.

As for his other ex, Angelina Jolie, Nicole is not a concern for now. “Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids but other than that she has no interest in knowing about his love life,” a HollywoodLife source revealed EXCLUSIVELY shortly after news broke about his alleged romance with the German model while adding, “She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it’s a non-issue.”