Rebel Wilson & BF Jacob Busch Are A Clone Couple In Matching Outfits For Date Night On The Beach

As if Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch already couldn’t get enough of each other, now they’re starting to dress alike. The pair twinned out for a beach date in Cabo.

Rebel Wilson‘s sexy getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with boyfriend Jacob Busch was already “hot and spicy” according to the 40-year-old actress. Now it is getting ultra romantic with a candlelit dinner on the beach. The Pitch Perfect star shared an Instagram photo on Oct. 13, showing her in the arms of the 29-year-old Anheuser-Busch heir that was almost like something out of a movie. Candles in the sand formed a giant heart-shape, while a white linen covered table with more candles on top was set for their dinner, as the pair posed next to it.

For their after dinner relaxation, Rebel and Jacob didn’t have to go far, as two beach loungers were set up near the dining table, with a large screen TV a few feet away. It was perfect for the couple to cuddle up and have a movie night, with the sound of the waves rolling ashore in the background. Just past the TV screen was a blazing fire pit for the pair to gather near, and get warm while holding each other as the cool night air rolled in.

Rebel and Jacob adorably twinned out for their beyond dreamy date night. They each wore black t-shirts and crisp tan slacks, doing some serious couples cloning wardrobe wise. The outfit highlighted Rebel’s incredible 40 pound weight loss, flaunting her slimmed down waist and hips.

Rebel’s new relationship is heating up fast! The day before their romantic beach dinner date, she shared a photo of the couple posing at sunset on the sand near the ocean. Jacob looked extra sexy while shirtless in just his beach trunks. He flaunted his insanely chiseled chest and six-pack abs, as Rebel looks gorgeous in a black one-piece swimsuit with a sheer black coverup. The Aussie native captioned her IG photo, “Hot and Spicy,” apparently referring to how their romance is heating up, in addition to the yummy food in Cabo.

The Isn’t it Romantic actress made Jacob Instagram official on Sept. 24, in a photo with her arm around him before getting on a helicopter. Then hours later the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at Monaco’s Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala. Ever since, Rebel and Jacob have been completely inseparable.

As we previously told you, Jacob had a major crush on Rebel even before she lost 40 pounds during quarantine earlier this year. “He was very attracted to her even before she had lost weight. He’s always dated curvy girls. He really likes that physical attraction in a woman. Rebel is very much his type of girl all the way around. These two really, really like each other,” a source spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com, adding, “Jacob completely adores her.” A candlelit beachside dinner in the shape of a heart sure is one way for Jacob to let the blonde comedian know how crazy he is about her.