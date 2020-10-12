Rebel Wilson Floats In Strapless Swimsuit While PDAing With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch: Cute Video 

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s new romance is heating up in Cabo! The couple kicked off the week with some sizzling PDA on a private beach on Oct. 12. See the lovebirds cozied up together in a gorgeous infinity pool!

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch have taken their blossoming romance to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico! The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, who went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on September 24, continues to share cute photos and videos of the pair. In a new video, the lovebirds can be seen soaking up the sun in an infinity pool together. Someone filmed Rebel and Jacob, whose vacation residence appears to be on a private beach, lounging on blue rafts. She held his arm, while he had a good grip on her raft.

Cabo San Lucas 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/MZao5YcDXH — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) October 12, 2020

Rebel, who shared the video to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, kept her captions vague. She wrote “Cabo San Lucas” above her Twitter post. Meanwhile, she used a sun, taco and Mexican flag emojis in the caption of her Instagram post.

The new couple jetted off to Mexico not long after they made their red carpet debut together at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on September 24. Since then, Rebel hasn’t been shy. whatsoever, about sharing her new man with her millions of social media followers. After the pair “stretched” their legs in Ireland on September 30, they touched down in Cabo for a romantic getaway. Rebel has already shared a number of memories from their trip, some of which included a candlelit dinner, walks on the beach and playful moments in their private pool.

Rebel met Jacob, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch, in LA last year. In a rare occurrence, the two found love from a distance amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “They have friends in common so right away there was a mutual trust there,” a source close to the Isn’t it Romantic actress told HollywoodLife. “They started hanging out, but then the pandemic happened and suddenly they couldn’t see each other at all [because Rebel was in her native Australia]. But in a weird way, being so far apart helped them get closer because both their lives were slowed way down and they had all this time to really get to know each other.”

Rebel’s new relationship developed during her “year of health” — a phrase she’s used to describe her 2020. The actress has been candid about her incredible 40-pound weight loss. Just last weekend, Rebel announced that she only has six more pounds to lose before she reaches her goal weight of 165 pounds.

“She’s had a pretty great life and now everything is working out on all cylinders,” a second source close to the Australian comedian told HollywoodLife. “She is healthy and happy and she thinks she is dreaming with all her good fortune with Jacob. She really is happy and nothing is that problematic for her right now.”