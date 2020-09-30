Rebel Wilson Does Stretches With New BF On The Tarmac As They Jet Off On Another Adventure

Our favorite new couple, Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch, have posted another adorable video as they boarded a private jet in Ireland.

Rebel Wilson is off on another adventure with her new man Jacob Busch, 29. The 40-year-old Aussie beauty shared a new clip of the pair standing on the tarmac of an airport, next to a private plane. “Just stretching our legs in Ireland,” the actress captioned her September 30 clip, which showed the duo kicking their legs in the air and jumping up and down while seemingly on a mid-flight stopover.

Just stretching our legs in Ireland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/pGD4CqIecS — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 30, 2020

The blonde beauty cut a casual figure in a grey sweater, black leggings and white ballet flats, as she swept her bright tresses to one side of her face and accessorized with large sunglasses. Her new beau looked dapper in a white tee, light wash denim jeans, a navy blue suit jacket, and brown loafers. It comes less than one week after the new couple made their red carpet debut together at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Sept. 24.

The Pitch Perfect star has also taken to Instagram over this past week to share multiple sweet snaps with her new man. The world was first introduced to Jacob when Rebel shared a snap of the pair, along with Hollywood A-listers Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale, boarding a private jet en route to Monaco for the gala. She posed with her arm around Jacob, making them Instagram official, and fans couldn’t have been happier to see Rebel clearly loved-up!

The couple also let loose in in the Mediterranean Sea with a fun jet ski ride on Sept 28. The pair were evidently enjoying their time in the French Riviera, and Rebel has never looked happier! She posted a series of clips which showed her riding a jet ski while flaunting her 40 pound weight loss in a blue and white one piece. “Jet ski? Oui oui,” she wrote in her caption, before heading out to sea and sharing selfie videos of herself zipping around the water. In the clips, she turned the camera to her face and giving out a loud “whoop” then “yeah baby.”