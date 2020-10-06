Rebel Wilson Is ‘Beyond Happy’ Dating Billionaire Jacob Busch: How The Pandemic Fueled Their Romance

Rebel Wilson is dating Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch and sources close to the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star say the relationship bloomed during quarantine.

Rebel Wilson, 40, met her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, 29, last year in Los Angeles but it took a while for things to get serious. A source close to the Pitch Perfect star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the new couple found love in the time of COVID19.

“Rebel and Jacob met last year in Los Angeles. They have friends in common so right away there was a mutual trust there. They started hanging out, but then the pandemic happened and suddenly they couldn’t see each other at all [because Rebel was in Australia]. But in a weird way being so far apart helped them get closer because both their lives were slowed way down and they had all this time to really get to know each other.”

“They talked nearly every day, even with the crazy time difference and he really proved himself to be reliable,” the source continued. “Rebel‘s beyond happy, she really appreciates how supportive he is and of course he’s very easy on the eyes too. They’re having so much fun together and everyone’s hoping that this will last, because Rebel has never been happier.”

Rebel kicked of 2020 by declaring it her year of health and she’s stayed committed to her goal for the past nine months and she’s now fitter than ever — and loving it. “She’s had a pretty great life and now everything is working out on all cylinders,” a second source close to the Australian actress says. “She is healthy and happy and she thinks she is dreaming with all her good fortune with Jacob. She really is happy and nothing is that problematic for her right now.”