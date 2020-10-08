For the first time ever, new parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were photographed in public with their newborn daughter Willa! Joe also showed off his pink hair makeover.

Baby Willa is making her public debut! First-time parents Joe Jonas, 31, and Sophie Turner, 24, stepped out to take their newborn daughter for a walk in her baby stroller in Los Angeles on Oct. 7. It was the first time the married couple was spotted with their baby, whom Joe and Sophie welcomed on July 22, amid a public outing. You can see the photos, here!

Baby Willa was covered by the stroller’s canopy, as Joe and Sophie have not yet shared the first photo of their child. Willa’s parents, though, showed out in punk rock outfits. Sophie channeled cool mom energy in a Brandy Melville’s Raisin’ Hell graphic tee with black leggings, and the Game of Thrones actress completed the ensemble with black lace-up combat boots.

Joe gave off just as rebellious vibes with his new pink buzzcut, which he debuted on Oct. 2 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The Jonas Brothers member paired the pink ‘do with a black tee, black jeans, black Converse sneakers and a yellow plaid jacket, and both Joe and Sophie coordinated with black face masks.

Joe and Sophie have been slowly easing back into the public eye since welcoming their daughter at the end of July. On Aug. 7, Joe shared the first photo of his and Sophie’s faces since the baby’s birth. Then, the parents were pictured for the first time in public after the baby’s birth on Sept. 4! However, they left Willa at home to take a romantic, hand-in-hand stroll.

Sophie Turner shared this throwback snapshot of her baby bump on Sept. 27, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@sophiet)

Since then, we’ve been seeing more and more of Joe and Sophie! The latter made a surprise cameo in Joe’s TikTok as they vibed to the Omega track “Pegao” on Sept. 11. Sophie then filmed her own face as she sipped a much-deserved glass of wine on Sept. 14.

This is an exciting new chapter in Joe and Sophie’s life, so it’s understandable that they’d like to spend most of it in private. Joe and Sophie have been together since 2016, and tied the knot — for the first time — in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May of 2019. They married again in a more lavish wedding at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France the very next month.