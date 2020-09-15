She’s back! Sophie Turner brought back her viral ‘That’s The Tea’ Instagram content on Sept. 14 for the first time since welcoming her daughter, Willa, in July.

Sophie Turner has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her first child at the end of July. However, she was back and better than ever on Instagram on Sept. 14 with the latest installment of her ‘That’s The Tea’ series on her Instagram Story. For the video, she put a wacky filter on her makeup-free face and said, “Wine is fine and it’s all mine, and that’s the tea,” while sipping from a glass of red wine.

The actress looked casual and relaxed, wearing a baseball cap while seated on the couch. Earlier this month, she made a brief appearance in one of her husband, Joe Jonas’, TikTok videos, but for the most part, she’s been off of social media since the pair welcomed their baby girl, Willa, over the summer. Sophie’s pregnancy was a surprise to fans, and she and Joe never publicly discussed the baby news themselves.

However, Sophie was not shy about stepping out with her baby bump on full display in the months leading up to giving birth. Plus, on Joe’s 31st birthday in August, she proudly referred to him as her ‘baby daddy’ in a cute Instagram tribute. “Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy,” she wrote, along with a series of emojis.

Willa is the first child for both Sophie and Joe, who tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in May 2019. They then celebrated with all of their loved ones with a much bigger ceremony and reception in France that June, and Willa was born just over a year later!

“Joe is the proudest new dad of all time and can’t wait for his friends to meet his baby girl,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. However, due to the continuing threat of coronavirus, the lovebirds are keeping visitors to just family at this time. “They’ve been texting everyone pictures and doing lots of video chats,” our source added. “But they’re just being extra careful and protective about having friends come over because the baby’s immune system still needs to mature.”