Joe Jonas Dyes His Hair Bright Pink In Hair Makeover — See Before & After Pics

Joe Jonas rocked a pink hue in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month & debuted the fresh new look on his Instagram story! See before & after pics here.

Joe Jonas, 31, has gone pink! The Happiness Begins singer debuted his dyed buzz cut via his Instagram story on Friday, Oct. 2 and for an amazing cause: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. He attached a sticker of a pink ribbon — the international symbol for breast cancer awareness — over the selfie, which he snapped outdoors. Keeping a bit of facial hair, Joe looked handsome as he showed off his fresh look to kick off October.

The 31-year-old has previously dyed his pair pink, rocking a hot pink version on the 2016 Grammys and a similar look some baby blue when performing on the Kids’ Choice Awards and American Music Awards the same year (perfect for this then-hit, “Cake By The Ocean”). Just last month, Joe even ditched his natural dark look and even went platinum blonde! Through quarantine, he opened up about needing a haircut which then-pregnant wife Sophie Turner, 24, happily helped out with.

“My wife did it and it feels a lot better than what it was a few weeks ago…I was like: ‘This is getting too much.’ I couldn’t handle it,” he confessed on on radio show Karson & Kennedy back in May, adding he was “ready for a haircut already” before the lockdown. Unfortunately for Joe, Sophie may have cut a little too much off. “The first time I had her cut just a little hair off the back…[but then] I missing some chunks of hair in the wrong places! I decided you know what maybe just shave my head, and it’s hot here in LA so it’s much better,” he explained. Joe’s been rocking the buzz cut ever since!

It’s been a busy past few months for Joe, who became a first-time dad after Sophie gave birth to their daughter Willa on July 27, 2020. Although the couple never publicly confirmed they were expecting, the Game of Thrones star was regularly spotted out-and-about with her growing baby bump — and even took to Instagram on Oct. 3 to post three never-before-seen pregnancy photos of her own.