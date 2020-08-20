Joe Jonas’ Hair Makeover: Singer Debuts New Bleached Blonde ‘Do — Before & After Pics

New baby, new hair! Now that Joe Jonas is a dad, he’s decided to change up his look and go blonde. It comes less than a month after he and wife Sophie Turner welcomed daughter Willa.

Maybe Joe Jonas really was feeling that light blonde wig he wore playing The Prince Bride‘s Buttercup? The 31-year-old singer has bleached his dark brown hair platinum blonde, and fans are freaking out. The new dad debuted his new hair makeover — complete with ultra-short locks — via an Instagram story photo on Aug. 19. Joe showed his face and hair in a close-up, and this look is brand new as he has absolutely no dark roots coming in yet. It actually looks really sexy and fresh, as it makes his heavy dark eyebrows and handsome brown eyes all the more noticeable.

The look had most fans swooning, with a few hating the new platinum blonde color. Various IG pages reposed the photo with their own commentary. @thejonasbrothersnews excitedly captioned their repost, “OMG HE IS BLOND!!!” with a smiling hearts for eyes face emoji, while @jophiejonasgoals wrote, “A surprise for sure but a welcomed one.” @burnin_up_babe_05 loved it so much she gushed, “GET IT JOE YES. GIVE US LIFE!!!” while @shine.for.jonas exclaimed, “OMG Joe dyed his hair, he looks good.”

Not every fan loved the new dye job though. @stanickjonas commented, “wtf is happening with his hair. this is so bad. it’s growing on me but like ew no, go back (still hot asf tho). anyways…stan the other 2 unproblematic beautiful men,” sharing photos of Joe’s brunette brothers Nick, 27, and Kevin, 32. @jonas.things exclaimed, “OMG JOE okay obviously Joe looks good in any haircut but I have to say I like his dark, curly hair more.”

While new dad Joe and wife Sophie Turner, 25, haven’t yet shared a photo of newborn daughter Willa, maybe she’s blonde just like her Game of Thrones star mom. That way Joe would be sporting the same hair color as his wife and child. Their little girl is just under four weeks old, entering the world on July 27. Willa is the first child for the couple, who legally wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, 2019, followed by a formal wedding in France on July 29, 2019. Hopefully it doesn’t confuse the infant too much that her brunette daddy now has super light hair.

So many stars have used quarantine as a time to experiment with their hair, as concert tours have been cancelled and most productions shut down due to COVID-19. Right now, Joe is at home being a new dad and if he hadn’t shared the picture of his new locks, fans would be none the wiser. What a better time to try out a new hair color than when he and his inner circle are going to be the only ones looking at him in person.