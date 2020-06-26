Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Star In A Celeb-Filled ‘Princess Bride’ Remake & Fans Are Here For It

As you wish! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are starring in a remake of ‘The Princess Bride,’ but in gender swapping roles. The couple is appearing in an A-list remake of the beloved 1987 film.

The Princess Bride is about as perfect a movie if there ever was one. Any mentions of reboots over the years have been met with fierce opposition. But a new “remake” is on the way that even die-hard fans can get on board with. Super-fan Director Jason Reitman got a bunch of top stars — including Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — to film their roles at home during quarantine using their phones. They each performed chapters of the book, which the streaming service Quibi will release. One per day will drop for two weeks starting on June 29, our sister site Variety reports.

Sophie isn’t playing Princess Buttercup as one would expect, as she looks so much like young Robin Wright did playing the role in 1987. Instead she’s playing Buttercup’s true love, Westley! Which means Joe takes over playing Buttercup in the expectant couple‘s gender bending switch. It already looks completely epic, with Joe in a long blonde wig and red dress…along with his heavy dark quarantine beard and mustache in photos obtained by Vanity Fair. The couple’s pet corgi even gets in the action, playing the Rodent of Unusual Size the that attacks Westley in the Fire Swamp.

Other celeb couples who are also major Princess Bride fans will also be participating. So this is an all-star labor of love for the film. Common and girlfriend Tiffany Haddish will take on the scene involving Westley leaving the farm and heartbroken Buttercup. Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka will also cover scenes with the characters. NPH seen in Westley/Dread Pirate Roberts’ black shirt as he came to rescue Buttercup from Prince Humperdinck, while David plays the blonde-haired maiden. Chris Pine and GF Annabelle Wallis, as well as Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and wife Leslie Bibb have also taken on Westley and Buttercup self-shot chapters for the movie.

The “remake” has the film’s OG director’s approval, as Rob Reiner is stepping in to play the grandfather, originally played by the late Peter Falk. Fred Savage returns as his grandson, 33 years after originally playing the cute but stubborn sick child who didn’t want to hear the story about a kidnapped maiden separated from her true love read to him…until it turned out to be so incredibly awesome! Josh Gad also takes on the role of the sick grandson in other chapters.

Other stars who shot chapters for the Princess Bride remake at home include Hugh Jackman, who plays evil Prince Humperdinck. Jennifer Garner takes on the scene where Buttercup is introduced to Humperdinck’s subjects, playing both the princess and the old woman who shames her for giving up on Westley. Jen even got so creative that she used stuffed animals to portray other court subjects for the scene. Director Jason used Lego characters in many scenes to portray extras, and for dangerous stunt work.

Narcos: Mexico star Diego Luna plays Inigo Montoya in a scene with Jack Black as Westley/Dread Pirate Roberts. Jason even teased to Vanity Fair that he has an Oscar-winning actor delivering Inigo’s iconic line, “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die,” during his epic fight with Count Rugen near the film’s climax. But for now his identity will remain a surprise.

Jon Hamm, David Oyelowo, Elijah Wood, Keegan-Michael Key, Josh Gad, Taika Waititi, Dave Bautista, Zazie Beetz, Andy Serkis and more stars are be featured in the 14 “chapters” that Quibi will release. All of the actors donated their time and energy to the project, and it is supporting a great cause. Quibi donated $1 million to Chef José Andrés’ charity World Central Kitchen, which has been feeding people in communities hard hit by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.