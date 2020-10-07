Orlando Bloom Reveals Baby Daisy Has Katy Perry’s Blue Eyes & Already Sleeps Through The Night
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have yet to share a photo of their baby’s face, but, in a new interview, the actor gave some hints about who the newborn looks like.
Just a month and a half after welcoming his second child, Orlando Bloom virtually stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview on Oct. 7. Of course, the actor dished all about life with Katy Perry and their new baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, who was born on Aug. 27. In the interview, Orlando revealed that Daisy is a “mini Katy,” and gave some more interesting scoop about the little one’s features.
“The eyes do look like [Katy]’s,” Orlando confirmed. “But it was funny, because when she first came out, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s me! It’s a mini-me!’ And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect. But then she sort of looks a bit like my mom. So I got a little bit confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini me, slash my mom. It’s like…who is she going to look like next?”
The actor, who shares a son, Flynn, with his ex, Miranda Kerr, as well, also dished on baby Daisy’s sleeping habits. “She is [sleeping through the night],” he revealed. “It’s always a process when little bubbas come into the world and they have to get back to their baby weight because they lose some baby weight in that process. So, she’s now at her baby weight, and she’s sleeping from, like, 9 until 6 or 7, which is a blessing.”
Plus, Flynn is loving having a little sister! “For the first time he has a sister,” Orlando explained. “He’s very well-versed in little babies — his mom has a couple, so he has a couple little brothers. He’s the best. He’s wonderful. We’re all doing a lot of schooling remotely and we’re home a lot, so there’s been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to pick up around his room and take care of the baby.”
While Katy was very much in the spotlight throughout her pregnancy — she was promoting her new album all summer long — she and Orlando have been living much more privately since Daisy’s birth at the end of August. So far, we have yet to see Daisy’s face, and fans are definitely anxiously waiting for that first photo!