Katy Perry Is Excited For Orlando Bloom’s Ex Miranda Kerr To Meet Their Baby: They’re ‘Genuinely Friends’
Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr have defied stereotypes and proved that you can be friends with your partner’s ex! The singer can’t wait for the Aussie model to meet her newborn daughter.
Katy Perry welcomed her first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, with fiance Orlando Bloom on August 26, and the songstress is excited for her beau’s ex to meet the bub! Australian model Miranda Kerr, who was married to Orlando for three years until their 2013 divorce, shares a young son with her ex and has become friends with Katy. A source close to the “Firework” hitmaker told HollywoodLife exclusively that the proud dad will want his son Flynn to meet little Daisy as soon as it’s safe to do so.
“Katy and Orlando are enjoying their time with their daughter right now so visitors are limited,” the insider explained. “Katy’s family has been there with her but other than that they’re pretty well in a cocoon. She’s been in touch with all of her friends and as soon as she’s ready for visits Katy will welcome Miranda with open arms. She and Katy have a great relationship and are genuinely friends. Orlando will want Flynn to meet Daisy as soon as possible so I’m sure it won’t be long.”