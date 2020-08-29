Katy Perry Is Excited For Orlando Bloom’s Ex Miranda Kerr To Meet Their Baby: They’re ‘Genuinely Friends’

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr have defied stereotypes and proved that you can be friends with your partner’s ex! The singer can’t wait for the Aussie model to meet her newborn daughter.

Katy Perry welcomed her first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, with fiance Orlando Bloom on August 26, and the songstress is excited for her beau’s ex to meet the bub! Australian model Miranda Kerr, who was married to Orlando for three years until their 2013 divorce, shares a young son with her ex and has become friends with Katy. A source close to the “Firework” hitmaker told HollywoodLife exclusively that the proud dad will want his son Flynn to meet little Daisy as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“Katy and Orlando are enjoying their time with their daughter right now so visitors are limited,” the insider explained. “Katy’s family has been there with her but other than that they’re pretty well in a cocoon. She’s been in touch with all of her friends and as soon as she’s ready for visits Katy will welcome Miranda with open arms. She and Katy have a great relationship and are genuinely friends. Orlando will want Flynn to meet Daisy as soon as possible so I’m sure it won’t be long.”

HL about how Katy is feeling, after a whirlwind week giving birth to her daughter and dropping a A second source also spoke toabout how Katy is feeling, after a whirlwind week giving birth to her daughter and dropping a brand new album . “Katy is enamored being a mother. It is such a moment that she thought she was well aware of but is already finding surprises along the way. The newness of it all is inspiring and challenging but family and Orlando are with her the entire way,” the insider told us, explaining that she looks forward to introducing Daisy to Miranda. “She is eager to share her new family with her family and have Miranda see the baby and Flynn. Its just going to be a work in progress and the next few weeks all of that will fall into place. She needs some Mom time right now. So she is taking that all in and loving every minute of it.”