Orlando Bloom’s Ex Miranda Kerr Sends Love To Katy Perry After Birth Of 1st Baby: Can’t Wait To Meet Her

Introducing ‘Auntie Miranda Kerr.’ After Orlando Bloom shared the news that his and Katy Perry’s daughter was born, his ex-wife said she ‘can’t wait’ to shower her with love in person!

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom,” wrote Orlando Bloom when announcing his and Katy Perry’s child had been born. Many fans and friends filled the Aug. 27 Instagram post with messages of love and goodwill – including Orlando’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. “I’m so happy for you guys,” Miranda, 37, wrote to Orlando, 43, bookending her message with a heart/praying hands/rainbow emoji. “Can’t wait to meet her.”

While some might find it odd to see a man’s ex-wife celebrate the birth of a daughter with his current fiancée, Miranda and Orlando have maintained a healthy, happy, and positive relationship following their 2013 divorce. Katy, 35, attended the launch of Miranda’s skincare line, Kora Organics, in June 2019. They were all smiles while posing for a picture at the party, and Miranda even shared the snap to her Instagram. “Thanks for shining bright with me,” she captioned the shot, and Katy shared it to her own page. “KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin C packed to perfection product,” wrote Katy.

During that Kora Launch, Miranda was pregnant with her and Evan Spiegel’s second child. When it came time for Katy to announce her pregnancy, Miranda sent some love by “Liking” the post. It might not seem like a lot, but in a world of contentious Hollywood Exes, this one click was a lovely breath of fresh air.

Miranda and Orlando first began dating in 2007. They tied the knot in an “intimate” summer ceremony in June 2010. A year later, they welcomed son Flynn Bloom, but it, sadly, was all downhill from there. By the end of 2013, they had separated and were on their way to finalizing their divorce. However, Orlando insisted that the breakup was amicable. “We love each other. We’re a family,” Orlando said on Katie in 2013, per the Los Angeles Times. “We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of our lives. There’s no question, for the sake of our son and everything else, we’re going to support one another and love each other as parents to Flynn.” Orlando said that the marriage ended because “life sometimes doesn’t work out exactly as we plan or hope for, but fortunately, we’re both adults.”

After splitting from Orlando, Miranda found love with Evan. the CEO and co-founder of Snapchat. The began dating in 2015, and in 2018, she gave birth to their first child, Hart. They welcomed their second child, Myles, in October 2019. Maybe all their kids will have one big playdate together when Daisy is old enough?