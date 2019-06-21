Katy Perry Is All Smiles In Photo With Orlando Bloom’s Ex, Miranda Kerr, At Skincare Launch

Good vibes only! Even though Miranda Kerr was once married to Katy Perry’s now-fiance, Orlando Bloom, the singer still showed up to support the model at the launch of her skincare line on June 20.

Miranda Kerr celebrated the launch of her skincare line, Kora Organics, with a fun party on June 20, and she had tons of celebrity friends in attendance — including her ex, Orlando Bloom’s, fiancee, Katy Perry! The ladies proved there’s absolutely no bad blood between them as they posed for a photo together at the party, which Miranda then posted to her Instagram with the caption, “Thanks for shining bright with me.” Katy re-posted the pic to her own page and wrote, “KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product.” Katy’s sister, Angela, was also in the photo.

For the event, Katy looked like summertime perfection in a light orange, blazer-style dress, which showed off her toned and tanned legs. Meanwhile, Miranda looked absolutely stunning in a bright pink dress, which accentuated her growing baby bump. She placed her hand on her stomach for the photo op, as well. Miranda is currently expecting her second child with husband, Evan Spiegel, who she married in May 2017. The pair’s first child, Hart, was born in May 2018, and Miranda announced this new pregnancy just ten months after his birth.

Of course, Miranda also shares a son, Flynn, 8, with Orlando. The model and actor were married in July 2010, but split in October 2013, with their divorce finalized by the end of that year. As for Katy, she was married to Russell Brand from 2010 until their split at the end of 2011. She and Orlando first got together after the Golden Globes in 2016, and dated on and off before getting engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Miranda and Orlando have done a great job at co-parenting their son, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that Katy would be amicable with her man’s ex. It’s all love around here!