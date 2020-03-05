Orlando Bloom’s Ex, Miranda Kerr Likes Katy Perry’s Pregnancy Announcement 

It’s all love between exes Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom! The model showed support for her ex-husband and his fiancee, Katy Perry after the singer revealed they’re expecting their first child together!

One big, happy, blended family! Miranda Kerr took to social media to express her public congratulations to Katy Perry following the singer’s pregnancy announcement on March 5. Miranda, 36, hit the “like” button on a clip Katy, 35, shared from her new music for “Never Worn White,” released on March 4, which shows her cradling her baby bump. Meanwhile, Miranda’s ex-husband and Katy’s fiance Orlando Bloom left a simple red heart under the post.

Miranda’s support comes as no surprise as she, Katy and Orlando, 43, have been friendly through the years. Katy attended the launch of Miranda’s skincare line, Kora Organics last June, and the two posed for photos together at the event. Miranda and Orlando were married from 2010 to 2013. They share one child together, a 9-year-old son named Flynn. Miranda has since moved on with Snapchat CEO and cofounder, Evan Spiegel. The model and entrepreneur, 29, tied the knot on May 27, 2017. Miranda welcomed their first son Hart, 22 months, in May 2018 and their third son Myles, 4 months, in October 2019.

This marks the first child for Katy, who revealed the big news at the end of her music video for her new hit, “Never Worn White.” — Her first song release of 2020, after dropping the tracks “Harleys in Hawaii,” “Never Really Over,” and “Small Talk” last year. Katy later verbally confirmed the pregnancy news in an Instagram Live video when she told fans that she’ll be “giving birth this summer, literally.”

During the live session, Katy expressed how “excited and happy” she is about this stage in her life. She admitted that her pregnancy was “probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. Katy added that her cravings have her “eating the same burrito for weeks on end.”

The American Idol judge also took to Twitter to joke about being relieved that the news is finally out.

“OMG so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” Katy tweeted on March 5, soon after she shared the exciting news. “Or carry around a big purse lol,” she added. Katy and Orlando are expecting a baby just over one year after he popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2019.